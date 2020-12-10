Panhandle exceeds 100 ‘unofficial’ deaths due to virus

With 13 new COVID-19 related deaths and 22 deaths still pending confirmation, the Panhandle has exceeded 100 deaths due to the virus.
The official tally of deaths is at 95, with the 13 new deaths that have been confirmed. However, 22 deaths are still pending confirmation. Health officials say that can take weeks, as state health officials examine and confirm death certificates.
Just a month ago, on Nov. 9. PPHD officials reported a total of 22 COVID-19 deaths since March. That means deaths have increased by five times the number of deaths that occurred over an eight-month period, in one month.
Asked if there were any commonalities among the deaths, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that the district does continue to see deaths among those in long-term health care facilities. Many of the deaths are occurring in the elderly age groups, those above 60 or 70, however, she said, not all of the deaths are among people living in long-term care facilities. Health care officials are seeing a mixture of deaths among those in the community.
“It can be, and is, people from our community who are active and healthy,” Schnell said. “Some may have chronic diseases and are out and working in and a part of our everyday lives. So you see, it is not just those in long-term care facilities.”
The 13 deaths reported Thursday involved: two men, in their 60s, in Cheyenne County; a man in his 80s in Kimball County; a Morrill County woman in her 80s and two Morrill County men, one in his 70s and one in his 80s; four Scotts Bluff County women, one in her 70s, two in their 80s, and one in her 90s; two Scotts Bluff County men, one in his 60s and one in his 80s; and a Sheridan County man in his 80s.
Currently, Gov. Pete Ricketts uses statewide hospitalization numbers to decide on directed health measures. Some have questioned that an increase in coronavirus-related deaths in the state is not being used as a reporting measure. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Nebraska reported a record 202 deaths last week, putting Nebraska in third place in the nation in per capita deaths. Combining deaths over the past two weeks, Nebraska has ranked No. 6 nationally on a per capita basis.
Schnell said that health officials know that an increase in deaths will follow approximately two to three weeks behind cases and hospitalizations. Though deaths are increasing, she said, health officials such as herself would like to see focuses on the number of cases in determining directed health measures to prevent those spikes.
“As public health, we would really like to see focuses on the cases and the prevention and maybe some measurements being there because that is the first spike that we see. ... We really feel like that is something that we can focus on.”
After the Thanksgiving holiday, Panhandle health officials were optimistic when seeing a decrease in the number of positive cases. However, on Thursday, Panhandle health officials reported another 263 new cases in the Panhandle. Kimball County saw a jump in cases, with 51 new cases, which according to the PPHD dashboard involve about 40 youth under the age of 19. Scotts Bluff County reported 101 cases, continuing to be the county with the most cases. A total of 1,587 cases are active in the Panhandle.
After an approximately two week drop in cases and positivity rate, the Panhandle has seen the positivity rate jump back up, at 58.9%.
Though hospitalizations had also gone down during that two-week period, giving somewhat of a break to the Panhandle’s hospitals, Schnell said they continue to experience struggles.
“A few weeks ago and within the last week, we were being challenged still within the hospitals within the communities across the Panhandle with how to care for our patients in the hospital,” she said. “Being able to meet those needs, but still being challenged because it was a process over several weeks.”
With cases going up, hospitalizations are expected to increase.
“We really need to just keep in mind to do those things that keep those numbers down,” she said.
As is done every call, health officials reminded people to take preventative measures, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing. The state’s campaign of Avoiding Close Contacts, Avoiding Crowded Places and Avoiding Confined Spaces continues to be highlighted as well.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.