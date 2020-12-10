Panhandle exceeds 100 ‘unofficial’ deaths due to virus

With 13 new COVID-19 related deaths and 22 deaths still pending confirmation, the Panhandle has exceeded 100 deaths due to the virus.

The official tally of deaths is at 95, with the 13 new deaths that have been confirmed. However, 22 deaths are still pending confirmation. Health officials say that can take weeks, as state health officials examine and confirm death certificates.

Just a month ago, on Nov. 9. PPHD officials reported a total of 22 COVID-19 deaths since March. That means deaths have increased by five times the number of deaths that occurred over an eight-month period, in one month.

Asked if there were any commonalities among the deaths, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that the district does continue to see deaths among those in long-term health care facilities. Many of the deaths are occurring in the elderly age groups, those above 60 or 70, however, she said, not all of the deaths are among people living in long-term care facilities. Health care officials are seeing a mixture of deaths among those in the community.

“It can be, and is, people from our community who are active and healthy,” Schnell said. “Some may have chronic diseases and are out and working in and a part of our everyday lives. So you see, it is not just those in long-term care facilities.”