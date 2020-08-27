Panhandle expected to move into Phase 4 of directed health measures next month

The 12 counties covered by the Panhandle Public Health District are expected to move into Phase 4 of directed health measures in mid-September.

Sixty-six counties are planning to move into Phase 4 next month, according to an announcement by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel pointed to the release during Wednesday’s daily briefing. The Panhandle has been in Phase 3 of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measures since June 22, and will remain in Phase 3 until Sept. 13. According to the release from DHHS, all counties in Phase 3 move into Phase 4 on Sept. 14, “unless hospitalizations dramatically change.”

Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, told the Lincoln Journal-Star that moving to the next phase of reopening have been developed in consultation with local health officials. However, Engel said she couldn’t answer questions, except to refer to the release when asked if the Panhandle would move into Phase 4 on Sept. 14.

“I think that is the expectation,” she said, noting that PPHD didn’t put out the release. “We’ll have to see as we get closer.”

As of Tuesday night, 168 people were hospitalized in Nebraska, the highest number since June 10, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

“Protecting hospital capacity has been the goal when making decisions about restrictions,” Gage said.

Currently, the Panhandle has six hospitalizations, which Engel said she believes is the most hospitalizations at one time since PPHD began tracking cases in March. The Panhandle’s bed availability has also decreased, with PPHD reporting 27% ICU bed availability and 44% hospital bed availability, according to its dashboard. Ventilator availability remains in higher numbers, with 89% availability.