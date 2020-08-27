Panhandle expected to move into Phase 4 of directed health measures next month

The 12 counties covered by the Panhandle Public Health District are expected to move into Phase 4 of directed health measures in mid-September.
Sixty-six counties are planning to move into Phase 4 next month, according to an announcement by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.
Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel pointed to the release during Wednesday’s daily briefing. The Panhandle has been in Phase 3 of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measures since June 22, and will remain in Phase 3 until Sept. 13. According to the release from DHHS, all counties in Phase 3 move into Phase 4 on Sept. 14, “unless hospitalizations dramatically change.”
Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, told the Lincoln Journal-Star that moving to the next phase of reopening have been developed in consultation with local health officials. However, Engel said she couldn’t answer questions, except to refer to the release when asked if the Panhandle would move into Phase 4 on Sept. 14.
“I think that is the expectation,” she said, noting that PPHD didn’t put out the release. “We’ll have to see as we get closer.”
As of Tuesday night, 168 people were hospitalized in Nebraska, the highest number since June 10, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.
“Protecting hospital capacity has been the goal when making decisions about restrictions,” Gage said.
Currently, the Panhandle has six hospitalizations, which Engel said she believes is the most hospitalizations at one time since PPHD began tracking cases in March. The Panhandle’s bed availability has also decreased, with PPHD reporting 27% ICU bed availability and 44% hospital bed availability, according to its dashboard. Ventilator availability remains in higher numbers, with 89% availability.
To date, 60 people have been hospitalized in the Panhandle. Interestingly, according to the PPHD data, persons in the age groups of 40 to 49 and 50 to 59 have been the most affected by hospitalizations, at 13 and 14, respectively.
Case numbers announced by public health officials this week have been in the double digits each day and PPHD officials announced the most active cases at one time during Wednesday’s briefing.
The Panhandle is reporting 105 active cases, as of Wednesday, and confirmed 21 more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle. Two cases involving children under 19, one each in Dawes and Scotts Bluff counties that were identified as close contacts, were announced. Nineteen cases were reported among adults. In Scotts Bluff County, cases announced were, 4 close contact, 1 community spread, 1 travel and 1 unknown. In Sheridan County, four cases were announced, all community spread. In Dawes County, six close contact cases were announced, with one case as community spread. Garden County also has one case, with the cause still unknown.
Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said during Wednesday’s call that it is fair to say that Scott Bluff and Dawes County have seen an uptick in cases recently. PPHD has seen an increase in results being returned, as officials have estimated it taking more than three days for tests to come back, but she said there has been an increase in cases.
“I do believe that we are showing positives among people who weren’t sick (previously), but I think some of them are showing up now, together, because some of the results are coming back from TestNebraska,” she said. “But we are seeing more people that are positive.”
Dawes County continues to see cases on an almost daily basis, as it has throughout much of August. In early August, local health officials said that cases could be tied back to a gathering that had been held, and while that is still true, Engel said that the return to school and college is resulting in an increase in cases in the community.
The district hasn’t reported a death since July 25. The district’s positivity rate is at 5.5%, with 606 positive cases of the 10,810 having been tested.
Many will likely be pleased to see restrictions lessen with the move into Phase 4, which DHHS said would remain in place through Oct. 31 for those counties making the move from Phase 3. However, Engel said, taking precautions is a “great place to start” to ensure a successful transition to Phase 4.
“Regardless of county of residence, recommendations remain for all Nebraskans to continue social distancing, as well as wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and stay home when sick to help limit COVID-19 transmission. Anyone with close contact to someone testing positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to quarantine and get tested,” the DHHS release said.
“Even in Phase 4, there will be some limitations,” Engel said. “But we’ve had lots of practice these past months and we know how we can prevent from getting it (COVID-19) so we would just advise people to stay be alert and use caution.”
An outline of Phase 4 directed health measures is available on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website. In Phase 4, limits on bars, restaurants, childcare facilities, churches and others will be lifted. However, indoor gatherings will remain limited to 75% capacity, though plans for reopening or expanding to new capacity limits must be submitted to the local health departments for all indoor and outdoor locations or venues that hold 500 or more individuals. Events will continue to be required to submit plans to the local health district and include information about meeting social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
DHHS has put into place guidance for different entities, such as bars and restaurants, salons and others that will be recommended, so it might not be “life as normal” despite moving into Phase 4. Guidance documents are also available on the DHHS website: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx.