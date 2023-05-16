A search of newspaper articles in an online database of newspapers across the state and the county doesn’t turn up much about Kerry Girard, a Scottsbluff woman missing since 1997.

Achievements are listed in the statistics columns of track stories, mostly in the Alliance Times-Herald. The young woman garnered recognition as an attendant in the St. Agnes’ School royalty court in April 1980. Her name is listed among her siblings as her parents, Bernard and Betty, celebrated their 40th anniversary in July 1991. She served in different roles in weddings of family members.

However, less than a handful of articles come up that document the woman’s disappearance. Most of those are a February 1999 Associated Press article circulated in newspapers across the state. It’s just five paragraphs, with little information about the case as a former Scottsbluff Police detective says police were “out of clues and looking for help” in the case.

Twenty-four years after that article, the woman’s family hopes an effort to re-examine unsolved cases will finally bring them the answers they seek.

Recently, Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Krisa Brass attended a homicide training with a fellow Scottsbluff Police detective.

In that training, the two police officers discussed tools available to law enforcement today, she told the Star-Herald.

“While we were there, we made a list of technology changes or database changes that we thought could be applied to some of our unsolved cases,” Brass said. “And then we brought the list back out, trying to figure out ways we could plug in that information.”

Currently, Brass is on modified assignment and she is reviewing unsolved cases, including the disappearance of Kerry Girard.

Girard is believed to have disappeared sometime in June 1997. Brass said that timeline is based on court filings and interviews with Girard’s family.

A number of events led to the family losing contact with Girard, who had experienced some legal problems, and they were not immediately aware she was missing. She had been sentenced to one year in the women’s penitentiary in York on a misdemeanor charge of attempted forgery after being convicted of stealing a check from a Gering man and cashing it for $500.

Kerry Girard’s brother, Dennis, and Betty Girard, Dennis and Kerry’s mother, last saw her at that May 1, 1997, sentencing hearing, where the judge determined she was ineligible for probation.

However, Dennis said, Kerry wasn’t upset about the sentence.

“She was ready to serve her sentence,” he said. “She expected it.”

Afterward, he said, her attorney advised that it would be about six weeks before the family could reach her, as she would undergo evaluations and other steps during the intake process.

At the conclusion of that six weeks, the family reached out to prison authorities, seeking to make contact with their sister and daughter — only to learn that Kerry Girard was not in the penitentiary. She had never been there.

Dennis Girard said he was surprised to learn that just four days after her sentence, the public defender representing her filed notice of intent to file an appeal to the district court, arguing that her sentence was excessive. Kerry Girard bonded out of jail for just $500. Her parents and other family members never knew.

Girard’s appeal was later denied. She appeared for a June 13, 1997, hearing in the appeal, but did not appear with her attorney for arguments in a July 11, 1997, proceeding. Her appeal was denied. Authorities didn’t immediately issue a warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear to serve her sentence.

At just 35 years old, Kerry Girard went missing, never to be heard from again.

Earlier this month, the family, at least mentally, marked the last time that she was seen alive. Kerry would be 61 years old.

At the time of her disappearance, she was described as a white female, with dark blond hair and green eyes. She was 5-foot-7 and weighed 124 pounds.

Dennis and his wife, Marina, continue to hope that the family will learn about his sister’s fate, even after all of this time. The family is not shy in admitting that they believe that Kerry Girard is dead — and even in that 1999 Associated Press article, a Scottsbluff Police lieutenant acknowledges said police also believe foul play to be involved in her disappearance.

“Unfortunately, she did have a substance abuse problem,” her sister-in-law said, admitting it complicated her relationships. “But she always came around. She always called her mom on Mother’s Day, or even visited her. She had a twin brother, and she always made contact with him for their birthday. She came to major holidays and we did things together.”

Asked to share with people about Kerry, Marina said, “Kerry was a loving, caring person. She was fun to be around.”

Originally, Marina told the Star-Herald, after learning that Kerry had not reported in York, the family reported her missing to the Gering Police Department. Marina said she doesn’t remember exactly why family reached out to the Gering Police Department, except that the family initially believed her to be in jail in Scotts Bluff County. Gering Police they had been handling Kerry’s criminal case and the family had also been working with a child protective services worker in that jurisdiction at the time. They also made contact with the Alliance Police Department and other agencies.

The Girards experienced troubles similar to those many family members of missing adults report: With Kerry being an adult, an immediate presumption had been that she left on her own accord. It was further complicated, Marina said, by the fact that she was in a relationship involving domestic violence.

“I believe that (initially) law enforcement believed that we were hiding her out, that we were protecting her to help her escape and avoid her sentence,” she said.

“They didn’t know who to reach out to,” Brass said of the Girards’ initial attempts to locate Kerry. With it believed that the woman had simply absconded, Brass said, “I guess I would question how seriously it was taken at the time.”

Then speculation arose that Kerry had left a domestic abuse situation and could be hiding in a safe house, Marina said.

At the time, Marina said, domestic violence cases were handled much differently than today. Family members attempted to help Kerry report incidents of domestic violence to police, only for her to later withdraw the charges. They had come to an impasse, believing that pushing Kerry further would lead to her or even her family members being killed if she didn’t leave her relationship. Though family members had seen her with black eyes and other bruising, and believed her boyfriend to “be a monster,” in Marina’s words, they were never sure how to handle the case. Even today, she said, there is very little record of the domestic violence reports Kerry did make.

“There have been a lot of changes in the handling of domestic violence cases since then,” she said, saying that Kerry had been isolated in the years before her disappearance and was fully dependent on her boyfriend. “In the last 20 years, it’s taken a lot more seriously.”

Eventually, Scottsbluff police made contact with the boyfriend, whom Brass described as “uncooperative.” According to Brass and the Girards, he told police that “one day she just left.” It’s an area of the case that Marina said she wishes she would have pushed more. His home was not searched, and Kerry’s belongings were never recovered.

“According to the boyfriend, she took what little belongings she had and left,” Brass said. According to people Brass has contacted in her initial inquiries in the case, she said, “She had $20 to her name, no vehicle or no access to a vehicle.”

It’s unlikely that she had the resources to leave, she said.

In talking to investigators several times through the years, Dennis Girard said he learned “they hadn’t really made any progress” in Kerry’s case.

At some point, Marina said she was told that she didn’t need to keep calling for updates in the case. To paraphrase, she said, she was told, “We have your name and your contact information. If there’s any developments, you’ll be the first one to hear from us.”

When speaking to Brass, Marina said, she learned that notes were often made when the family reached out on the case. “The file just said that a family member reached out.”

The family has struggled with not knowing what to do, and how to do it.

“We just didn’t have enough connections, I guess, to push more,” Marina said, saying the family often wonders if they should have done more, such as contacting a state senator or others.

After recently hearing from Brass, she said, the family’s hope for peace and resolution have been quickly revived.

As Brass looked at the Kerry Girard file again, she said she found dental records were added through the years. At different points, those records have been examined as matches in physical descriptions have been seen in reports from other agencies.

The most recent update in Girard’s case will be the addition of DNA to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), a national clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified and unclaimed persons.

It will be weeks before that DNA — which is a familial DNA and not Kerry Girard’s as none of her belongings were ever recovered — is processed and entered into the system. Requests from law enforcement are made to NamUS, which accepts them and puts them “in the queue” to be able to submit the DNA to a lab. After submission, a DNA profile will be built and available to explore for matches nationwide.

It will be helpful if a body or other DNA match appears in another area of the state or country, Brass explains. Though Marina and Dennis believe strongly that Kerry’s body remains undiscovered, somewhere in Scotts Bluff County, it’s possible her body could be recovered somewhere else.

Kerry’s parents, Bernard and Betty, died without knowing what happened to their daughter. In 2007, the couple filed a probate case on behalf of Kerry in Scotts Bluff County, looking to have the court “presumptively determine” her death and be appointed personal representatives to handle less than $35,000 in life insurance proceeds.

“To have a child disappear, and not know what happened, is very hard. Very hard,” Marina said, saying that the couple’s grief was further compounded by knowing that justice will never be had if her boyfriend were responsible for her death. Her boyfriend died within a few years of Kerry’s disappearance. He died in 2000, according to an online listing for West Lawn Cemetery in Gering.

Kerry Girard had two children, who were adopted by family.

“I want to give her the proper burial and the respect that she deserves,” Marina said of her and Dennis’ desire for someone to step forward with any information about the woman’s disappearance and her probable death.

“We’re very appreciative that Sgt. Brass took this case on,” Marina said. “There have been so many cases, that after many years, they have been resolved. We know we’re never going to have a happy ending to it, but ...”

Brass said she urges anyone with any information in the case to contact her at the Scottsbluff Police Department. Even a small detail could be helpful to police as they explore different pieces of the case.

The Scottsbluff Police Department can be reached at 308-632-7176. The Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers also has an anonymous tip line, 308-632-STOP (7867).