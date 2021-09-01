Panhandle group exploring Welcome Center based in Kimball

“About 20 years ago, we gathered a committee together to look at a welcome center in western Nebraska, particularly in Kimball to greet people who come into the state and the Panhandle,” he said. “We put a proposal before the state and, at that time, it failed to get consideration.”

“Since then, we’ve had a group that has gotten together with some of the other Panhandle county commissioners, tourism directors, people like that,” he said. “We’re in the infancy stages of trying to put another plan together that we can present to the state that says Kimball is a place to have a welcome center. It just seemed like an obvious thing to develop tourism in the Panhandle. There’s so much to see here that people just don’t realize. We also want to tout Nebraska. What better place is there to welcome people and tout what we have? Kimball, in particular. I was born and raised right here. We’ve got a good standard of living.”