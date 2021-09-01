Panhandle group exploring Welcome Center based in Kimball

With Kimball being perched along the interstate, county officials think it would make a great location for a welcome center for the state.
Kimball County Commissioner Rich Flores said the idea sprang from an old proposal.
“About 20 years ago, we gathered a committee together to look at a welcome center in western Nebraska, particularly in Kimball to greet people who come into the state and the Panhandle,” he said. “We put a proposal before the state and, at that time, it failed to get consideration.”
Flores said he is now putting together a coalition of area officials to once again push the proposal.
“Since then, we’ve had a group that has gotten together with some of the other Panhandle county commissioners, tourism directors, people like that,” he said. “We’re in the infancy stages of trying to put another plan together that we can present to the state that says Kimball is a place to have a welcome center. It just seemed like an obvious thing to develop tourism in the Panhandle. There’s so much to see here that people just don’t realize. We also want to tout Nebraska. What better place is there to welcome people and tout what we have? Kimball, in particular. I was born and raised right here. We’ve got a good standard of living.”
Renewed interest for the proposal was sparked at a meeting of county officials in Scottsbluff, Flores said.
“Charlie Knapper, with the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners, had mentioned that there was interest, or there should be interest, in getting a welcome center in the western part of the state. It kind of grew from there. We had a committee put together 20 years ago and we have some old information and new information that we’re working with.”
Flores said the committee proposing the welcome center will involve as many county officials from around the Panhandle that want to be involved.
“We want to gain interest in support of that and see if there is enough for us to move forward,” he said.
Flores said the welcome center would be a boon for tourism in the area.
“There’s really no welcome center, or welcome facility on the main thoroughfare coming into Nebraska from the west,” he said.
A location hasn’t yet been pinpointed for the center, Flores said. There are several options being proposed at this point.
“The county owns this property (that houses the High Point Welcome Center),” he said. “We have about 12 to 14 acres on this property. We are considering different options that we have. Again, we’re still in the infancy stage.”
There is still a lot of work to be done before the center is proposed to the state.
“We’ve got a lot of groundwork to lay coming up with the plan — potential building designs and those types of things. We still have to explore all of that and how we can be involved with that. How we can we get participation and support from, not only the Panhandle, but also from the rest of the state,” he said.
In addition to a horse racing track being proposed, there is a lot of construction happening in Kimball, Flores said that makes the town a great place for a welcome center.
“We’ve got a lot of development that’s coming to Kimball. Clean Harbors is going to expand their operation almost twice (what it is now). We do have a hospital project coming up, so we have a lot going on in Kimball. Any development that happens in this end of the state, particularly around Kimball and other areas in the Panhandle, will obviously help,” he said.