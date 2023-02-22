Another round of winter weather impacted the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming beginning on Tuesday night and persisting throughout Wednesday, bringing blowing snow and frigid winds across the area.

Rain showers transitioned into snowfall late Tuesday evening in Scottsbluff and Gering, and the area was placed under a Winter Weather Warning by the National Weather Service early Wednesday morning.

With snowfall likely to continue Wednesday night, no totals were available as of press time. The National Weather Service’s preliminary forecast projected between 6 and 7 inches of snow in the Scottsbluff and Alliance areas, with a slightly lower estimate of around 4 inches in the southern Panhandle.

Snowfall throughout the Panhandle was also impacted by strong winds, leading to whiteout conditions, blowing snow, and heavy drifts. The National Weather Service predicted 10-15 mph winds around Scottsbluff Wednesday afternoon and evening, with maximum gusts approaching 30-35 mph.

Even stronger gusts were expected in the northern Panhandle, with predictions approaching and exceeding 40 mph near Alliance, Harrison, and Chadron.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported only one road closure in the Panhandle as of Wednesday afternoon, with US 20 closed in both directions between Harrison and the Wyoming border. Every major road in the Panhandle was listed as partially covered however, and caution was strongly recommended for travelers.

Strong winds and cold temperatures across the area combined to create dangerous wind chills throughout the duration of the winter storm, leading to a Wind Chill Advisory in the Scottsbluff area on Wednesday night. The National Weather Service’s 7-Day Forecast predicted wind chills between -20 and -30 overnight, which were likely to continue into Thursday.

No additional snow was expected to fall in the area on Thursday as of Wednesday afternoon, but blowing snow is expected across the Panhandle throughout the day and again this weekend. Temperatures are expected to remain in the single digits throughout Thursday, and fall to overnight lows around -4 with wind chills between -10 and -20.

Friday is expected to bring warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies to the area with a high around 33 and reduced wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 11.

The weekend is likely to remain warm, with a Saturday high around 45 and Sunday high around 46, according to the National Weather Service.