Panhandle Humane Society given $5,000 donation from State Farm program

State Farm agent Joe Mejia provided his down-the-street neighbors, the Panhandle Humane Society, with a check for $5,000 Tuesday. The donation was provided through a company grant called “100 for Good” to celebrate State Farm’s centennial.

“State Farm selected agents across the country to be able to provide a grant for $5,000. I was selected. I like getting involved in the community, doing things for the community. I grew up here in Scottsbluff and Gering, it’s good to be able to give back to the community,” Mejia said.

Mejia said he believed 100 agents out of 22,000 nationwide were selected to provide donations. He decided to use his to support an organization just 500 feet from his Scottsbluff office.

“There are quite a few nonprofits in the area and I have a special place (in my heart) for animals,” he said. “I was actually working right here, and they (the Panhandle Humane Society) are right over there.”

He was talking with friends, he said, and one of them suggested donating to the humane society, which Mejia decided to do.

The 100 for Good campaign lasted from fall 2021 to this spring. State Farm employees were asked to perform acts of good in the community. Mejia regularly donates money and time to local causes, including helping out at elementary schools and sponsoring sports activities across the Panhandle, he said.

Amy Bartholomew, the executive director for the Panhandle Humane Society, visited Mejia’s office to collect the check. She said the money will be used to renovate a “get to know you” room for prospective dog owners.

“It will basically take a room we don’t use anymore and turn it into something useful,” she said.

Mejia said it’s important for businesses to give back to their communities however they can.

“I always say giving has nothing to do with money. It has to do with heart,” he said. “...Scottsbluff and Gering have done so much for me. I just wanted to make a habit of giving back.”

