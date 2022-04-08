Panhandle Humane Society hosts Easter egg fundraiser

The Panhandle Humane Society is taking the stress out of Easter egg filling by offering to do it for you through its Easter egg fundraiser this season.

The shelter staff will buy the eggs, buy the treats and stuff the eggs; all you have to do is hide the eggs before Easter morning. You have the option to do candy stuffed eggs, non-candy (toys) stuffed eggs or an assortment.

A dozen pre-stuffed eggs costs $12, and there is no limit to the number or orders per household. The deadline to purchase is April 13, and orders can be picked up on April 15 and 16. Order by calling the shelter or stopping in.

Money raised through this event will go toward operation costs to better serve the animals at the shelter.

For more information, call Panhandle Humane Society at 308-635-0922.

