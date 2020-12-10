 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panhandle might see snow Thursday and Friday
0 comments

Panhandle might see snow Thursday and Friday

Panhandle might see snow Thursday and Friday

Courtesy National Weather Service Forecast Office in Cheyenne

Panhandle weather went from mild to chilly overnight, and according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Cheyenne, there might be some snow in the mix nearly up to Chadron and east to Sidney.

“It’s a big shift from having highs in the 60s yesterday to highs in the 30s today,” meteorologist Lauren Kubelka said. “According to the forecast, there’s a slight chance of light snow for the whole area Thursday night until tomorrow.”

The dip in temperatures came from a front sliding across the northwest, which passed through early Thursday morning. She said there’s two chances for snow, through Thursday evening and again Friday morning, as the storm systems follow the cold front across the Great Plains. For now, all the snow accumulation is expected to be under an inch, except up in the Wyoming mountains.

Thursday will see some winds from the north, with gusts around 12 mph, which will settle to 5 mph through the night, she said.

“Today’s high will be into the mid-thirties, and looks colder tomorrow,” Kubelka said, adding that temperatures will hover in the 40s for the weekend. Lows in the area range from the teens in Kimball to the mid-twenties.

Next week, there’s little chance of any more moisture, but Wyoming is watching for high winds that may affect the Panhandle.

“Our chances of precipitation, especially in the Panhandle are very low for early next week,” Kubelka said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vigilante 'investigation' creates issues for prosecuting cases
Crime

Vigilante 'investigation' creates issues for prosecuting cases

  • Updated

A group calling itself Predator Poachers traveled to expose a Sidney man they accused of sending explicit text messages & photos to a woman posing as a child. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says statute only allows prosecution of such stings if law enforcement are involved. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters rescue man from more than 100-foot water tower

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News