Panhandle might see snow Thursday and Friday

Panhandle weather went from mild to chilly overnight, and according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Cheyenne, there might be some snow in the mix nearly up to Chadron and east to Sidney.

“It’s a big shift from having highs in the 60s yesterday to highs in the 30s today,” meteorologist Lauren Kubelka said. “According to the forecast, there’s a slight chance of light snow for the whole area Thursday night until tomorrow.”

The dip in temperatures came from a front sliding across the northwest, which passed through early Thursday morning. She said there’s two chances for snow, through Thursday evening and again Friday morning, as the storm systems follow the cold front across the Great Plains. For now, all the snow accumulation is expected to be under an inch, except up in the Wyoming mountains.

Thursday will see some winds from the north, with gusts around 12 mph, which will settle to 5 mph through the night, she said.

“Today’s high will be into the mid-thirties, and looks colder tomorrow,” Kubelka said, adding that temperatures will hover in the 40s for the weekend. Lows in the area range from the teens in Kimball to the mid-twenties.