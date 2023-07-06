A Panhandle mosquito trap site has recently collected mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus, according to a press release from the Panhandle Public Health District. These are the first confirmed positives for the season in the Panhandle.

Multiple locations across Nebraska routinely monitor sites to trap and test mosquitoes over the summer months. The testing program gives health departments indicators of where people may encounter mosquitoes carrying the virus.

Human cases of West Nile are also used for surveillance. At this time, no cases of human West Nile virus have been reported in Nebraska.

West Nile virus is contracted through the bite of a mosquito. It begins with flulike symptoms that can include a slight fever and headaches, though eight out of 10 people never develop symptoms. Severe symptoms of West Nile can lead to encephalitis, which can cause inflammation of the brain, disorientation, convulsions and paralysis. People with compromised immune systems are especially susceptible to this disease.

Prevention is the best way to avoid getting diseases from mosquitoes. All Nebraska residents are encouraged to use insect repellent that has DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus, be careful at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, and wear long-sleeve shirts and pants, especially when out hiking and camping.

Mosquitoes can breed in small pools of water, so frequently check your property for standing water and drain items such as kid wagons, bird baths, flowerpots, gutters and tires. Even with the sudden change in weather, it is still advised to be cautious outdoors until there are consistently low overnight temperatures, the health district advises.