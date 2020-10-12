Panhandle moves into high-risk level for COVID-19 spread

People are encouraged to stay at home, if possible, limiting travel for work, medical care or food. Social distancing is recommended to be at least 6 feet, and people are advised to work from home, if able, and to avoid activities with others who live outside the home. People should try to limit gatherings to the smallest number of contacts feasible, gathering with modifications such as wearing masks, increasing hand sanitizer and other recommendations. If you are experiencing symptoms, you are encouraged to self-isolate at home.

Proper hygiene, such as washing hands for at least 20 seconds especially after touching high contact surfaces, sneezing or coughing, or using hand sanitizer when unable to wash your hands are also advised.

Persons who are high-risk for COVID-19, such as those with pre-existing conditions or those over age 65, should stay home as much as possible and ask others to assist with getting groceries, medications and other items.

Face coverings are strongly recommended for anyone over the age of 2, Engel said.

“If you are out and about, and you might be around others, put that face covering on,” she said. “Some of the best success we have for stopping the spread among those engaged in activities are in those settings where face coverings are required.”