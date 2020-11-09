Panhandle moves into the ‘severe’ risk level as cases surge

Engel said that PPHD has already heard from some businesses who are upset about the measures, such as business owners who said that levels had just started to get back to normal before April’s directed health measures.

“We’re going backwards a little bit in the restrictions that are in place and it’s because of what’s happening here in our counties and what is happening across the state," she said.

As is done in every call, PPHD officials reminded people of the individual things that they can do to prevent the spread of the virus, from wearing a mask to washing their hands. As some callers asked about mask mandates at schools, Engel reminded callers that everyone can take steps to prevent the spread of the virus at their place of business or school by wearing a mask.

As cases continue to increase, officials have put out some recommendations to people while they are waiting to hear from a contact tracer. With rapid testing opportunities growing in the Panhandle, Schnell said that sometimes people will know they have tested positive hours before health officials.