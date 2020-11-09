Panhandle moves into the ‘severe’ risk level as cases surge

The Panhandle joined a handful of other health departments in the state Monday, moving into the “severe” level for spread of the coronavirus.
With more than 1,657 active cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle, Panhandle Public Health District officials announced the new risk level on Monday.
Six counties are categorized as severe risk: Scotts Bluff (3.125, on a scale of 3-4), Morrill (3.125), Kimball (3), Dawes (3) and Box Butte. The remaining seven of the 12 counties covered by the Panhandle are in high-risk levels: Sheridan (2.875 on a scale of 2 to 2.99), Garden (2.75), Cheyenne (2.75) Deuel (2.625), Sioux (2.625) Banner (2.3125). On the community level, communities from Morrill to Bridgeport are considered severe risk, almost as if cases are following Highway 26: Morrill, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Gering, Minatare, Bayard and Bridgeport. Chadron and Kimball are also listed as on the community level as severe risk.
The risk dial looks at nine different data points, including case levels and hospitalizations. During Monday’s call, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said there are currently 78 hospitalizations, which are at facilities throughout the Panhandle.
Overall, the Panhandle has a 16.6% cumulative positivity rate. Last week, the Panhandle had a 60.9% positivity rate. The weekly positivity rate has climbed steadily since the beginning of October, when it was 13.3%.
“The hospitals are being stressed in the Panhandle right now, as well as across the state,” Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel said.
She said plans are made on the local, regional and state level for overseeing hospital capacity and ensuring capabilities to handle patients. All of those plans have been submitted and reviewed by state officials.
Officials announced one more death, which had occurred in Dawes County and involved a woman in her 90s. After hearing about multiple deaths in communities in the Panhandle, the Star-Herald asked officials about deaths that are pending confirmation. Engel confirmed that at least seven deaths are pending confirmation.
“It can take several weeks,” Engel said of the confirmation that a death is COVID-19 related. Despite much misinformation that health officials are overreporting COVID-19 deaths, Engel said she is certain Nebraska is very careful in reviewing and documenting that a death is COVID-19 related. Panhandle health officials have reported 17 deaths, as of Monday, most of which have been in the elderly.
Gov. Pete Ricketts did release updated directed health measures. Find more information about those measures in the Star-Herald or on the website, starherald.com.
Engel said that PPHD has already heard from some businesses who are upset about the measures, such as business owners who said that levels had just started to get back to normal before April’s directed health measures.
“We’re going backwards a little bit in the restrictions that are in place and it’s because of what’s happening here in our counties and what is happening across the state," she said.
As is done in every call, PPHD officials reminded people of the individual things that they can do to prevent the spread of the virus, from wearing a mask to washing their hands. As some callers asked about mask mandates at schools, Engel reminded callers that everyone can take steps to prevent the spread of the virus at their place of business or school by wearing a mask.
As cases continue to increase, officials have put out some recommendations to people while they are waiting to hear from a contact tracer. With rapid testing opportunities growing in the Panhandle, Schnell said that sometimes people will know they have tested positive hours before health officials.
People are asked to begin to isolate, even from family members, as soon as they have test results, or before if they were symptomatic or know that they were exposed. While waiting to hear from a contact tracer, Schnell urges people to reach out to close contacts on their own, “so that they know sooner than later.” As the state is now assisting with contact tracing in the Panhandle, people are also urged to answer phone calls from outside of the area. Additional tips for steps to take after having been tested are on the PPHD website, and many people are given similar advice when they are tested at a site or by their doctor. If contact tracers are unable to reach an individual, an order may be issued, delivered by certified mail or by law enforcement.
Engel said during Monday’s call that the doubling rate — the amount of time it is taking for cases to double in the Panhandle — is at 15 days. She said she is concerned that next week, health officials will see cases double again, which would put the Panhandle at nearly 3,000 active cases.
During Monday’s call, 538 new cases were announced. Cases by county: Scotts Bluff, 338; Cheyenne, 57; Box Butte, 45; Dawes, 37; Morrill, 23; Sheridan, 19; Kimball, 11; Garden, 6; Deuel, 2. Sixty-five percent of cases remained under investigation, with 21% deemed as close contact cases and 14% as community spread.
For more information about COVID-19 and things you can do to prevent the spread, visit pphd.org. Information regarding testing, further guidance and other information is available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.