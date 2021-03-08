Panhandle moves to vaccinating essential workers

Much of the Panhandle has moved into vaccinating persons classified as essential workers.
To date, 21.3% of Panhandle adults, or 13,958 people, have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health preparedness and preparation for Panhandle Public Health, said.
“We’re working through that 1B category, “ she said. “And, of course, catching any of those in IA who come along the way. … If you are over 65, you should have received your call for scheduling. “
Most persons who are 65 and older should have already been contacted, Prochazka said. In fact, she said, they would have likely been called multiple times. If they have not, there may be a problem with their contact information and should contact PPHD directly, 308-262-5764.
There are also likely persons who are age 65 and older who have not yet gotten the vaccine and they are urged to call PPHD directly or register at the state website, vaccinate.ne.gov, if they have not yet. Prochazka indicated those persons would likely be scheduled for an appointment this week.
The next focus in Phase IB is essential workers. Persons who are essential workers are asked to register via a Panhandle Public Health District site, https://tinyurl.com/3este7ka, to be identified as persons who should be prioritized to receive the vaccine as part of Phase IB.
“We know it’s a little bit confusing and a lot of different places to go,” Prochazka said as she directed essential workers to sign up via a new website address. “(The state) just is not quite able to pull out those Phase 1B people for us at this point.”
The state has broken Phase IB into three tiers, with first responders, police, emergency managers and persons working in adult or child welfare in the first tier. Teachers were also in the first tier and reports indicate that many teachers were able to be vaccinated last week throughout the state. Licensed daycare providers are also classified in the first tier, dubbed “educators.” Persons in the first tier are dubbed high priority essential workers.
In Tier II, funeral home workers and coroners, grocery store workers, those in food processing, such as those who work at meat packing plants, are prioritized to receive the vaccine.
Tier III aims to prioritize persons in transportation, such as those working jobs in trucking, railroad and even at gas stations. Persons working for the U.S. Postal Service and public transit are also designated as priorities in the state’s tiered response.
Health officials will continue to work through the phases, as designated by the state.
The CDC recommendations currently has persons who are age 16-64 and suffer from underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of complications from COVID-19 in Phase IC of the prioritization for vaccination. Initially, the state of Nebraska had persons with health conditions in a priority category, but removed those persons to focus on vaccinating persons age 65 and older in mid-February.
Last week, Ricketts and state officials, said that decisions who will be vaccinated based on medical conditions will be made by the medical community. How that will occur continues to be confusing for persons with high-risk health conditions. Engel said that persons with underlying medical conditions are urged to discuss vaccination with their doctors, who will work with PPHD to ensure that they are scheduled for a vaccination.
Opporutunites for COVID-19 testing continue in the Panhandle, provided by TestNebraska and o…
The general public, over the age of 18, is also being urged to register on the state website, if they haven’t done so already.
Engel said that health officials are needing persons to register in order to ensure the vaccination is distributed.
“More than anything, we need names to call upon,” PPHD director Kim Engel said. “Even if you’re below 50, it’s not too early to sign up on the registry, because as we would get to that phase and we pull the name down, we’ll make those calls.”
On the testing front, PPHD announced that 70 people had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and confirmed 71 new cases this week. The positivity rate is at 14.3%, however, the Panhandle did remain in the “moderate” risk level. The majority of cases were in the Panhandle, with 46 new cases. However, seven deaths were announced to be pending confirmation.
The Panhandle hasn’t had any testing that has revealed the presence of any of the variants, but it has been detected in Nebraska. Currently, the state is doing sampling of testing to detect the variant. Public health officials have said that all of the vaccines will protect against the known variants of COVID-19.
“It’s kind of a race against time to get as many people vaccinated “ before variant strains occur in the Panhandle, Engel said.