Panhandle moves to vaccinating essential workers

Last week, Ricketts and state officials, said that decisions who will be vaccinated based on medical conditions will be made by the medical community. How that will occur continues to be confusing for persons with high-risk health conditions. Engel said that persons with underlying medical conditions are urged to discuss vaccination with their doctors, who will work with PPHD to ensure that they are scheduled for a vaccination.

The general public, over the age of 18, is also being urged to register on the state website, if they haven’t done so already.

Engel said that health officials are needing persons to register in order to ensure the vaccination is distributed.

“More than anything, we need names to call upon,” PPHD director Kim Engel said. “Even if you’re below 50, it’s not too early to sign up on the registry, because as we would get to that phase and we pull the name down, we’ll make those calls.”

On the testing front, PPHD announced that 70 people had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and confirmed 71 new cases this week. The positivity rate is at 14.3%, however, the Panhandle did remain in the “moderate” risk level. The majority of cases were in the Panhandle, with 46 new cases. However, seven deaths were announced to be pending confirmation.