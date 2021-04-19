Panhandle Polar Plunge to be held Saturday in person, virtually

“It is very different this year,” Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, one of the members of the organizing committee, said. “...Activities of Special Olympics were really impacted by COVID-19 and continue to be impacted by that. The Polar Plunge is a major fundraising event. We want to help them, if we can, and we are going to continue to do it locally.”

Traditionally, the Polar Plunge is held each February, but this year, it was postponed until April. It will now be held on Saturday, April 24, 1:30 p.m., at Riverside Park. The usual events will be scaled back, due to the pandemic. People can continue to have some of the usual fun — costumes are encouraged and teams of five or fewer will take the plunge into the river. However, some of the usual parts of the “party down the river” as Overman likes to dub the Polar Plunge won’t be part of the event, such as changing tents for plungers, hot tubs to warm up in after taking the plunge and an after-event awards celebration. Plungers who are used to changing their clothes immediately after taking the plunge are encouraged to plan ahead.