Panhandle Polar Plunge to be held Saturday in person, virtually

Like many events this year, the annual Panhandle Polar Plunge will look different, but the mission remains the same: supporting Special Olympics Nebraska and its athletes.
It will be the 10th year for the Panhandle Polar Plunge, which would usually garner a big celebration. However, this year’s plunge will be more low-key.
“It is very different this year,” Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, one of the members of the organizing committee, said. “...Activities of Special Olympics were really impacted by COVID-19 and continue to be impacted by that. The Polar Plunge is a major fundraising event. We want to help them, if we can, and we are going to continue to do it locally.”
Traditionally, the Polar Plunge is held each February, but this year, it was postponed until April. It will now be held on Saturday, April 24, 1:30 p.m., at Riverside Park. The usual events will be scaled back, due to the pandemic. People can continue to have some of the usual fun — costumes are encouraged and teams of five or fewer will take the plunge into the river. However, some of the usual parts of the “party down the river” as Overman likes to dub the Polar Plunge won’t be part of the event, such as changing tents for plungers, hot tubs to warm up in after taking the plunge and an after-event awards celebration. Plungers who are used to changing their clothes immediately after taking the plunge are encouraged to plan ahead.
Last year, the Polar Plunge raised more than $34,000 to benefit Special Olympics of Nebraska.
“We have been extremely successful,” Overman said of efforts to raise funds. “Last year, I think we were one of the last major things held before COVID hit.”
Of course, the weather for this year’s Polar Plunge is going to be balmy compared to past year’s. Currently, temperatures are forecasted to be in the 60s.
“If the forecast stays as it is now, it will be the warmest Polar Plunge that has ever been. So, if you have ever wanted to do it, but were holding out because of the cold, now would be the time,” Overman said.
People can also choose to do so virtually — and with suggested ways to participate, they may have colder waters than those dunking into the North Platte.
“You can do the plunge in your shower,” Overman said. “You can use a bucket of ice water. They just want cold water involved, and share your ‘plunge’ on social media.”
People doing the Polar Plunge virtually are asked to tag the Special Olympics Nebraska and use #BeBoldGetCold in their tabs.
To register for the Panhandle Polar Plunge, whether in-person or virtually, visit www.sone.org. People signing up ahead of time can find a link to create their own giving page to solicit pledges from friends and family. Onsite registration will be accepted, Overman said.