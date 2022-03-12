Panhandle primary ballots set

As election season ramps up, the primary and general election fields get more crowded in the Nebraska Panhandle. This article will take a look at who is running for each position in the southern Panhandle. Look for Box Butte, Dawes, Morrill, Sheridan and Sioux County races in an upcoming edition of the Star-Herald.

BANNER COUNTY

There is only one contested race in Banner County, as incumbent county commissioners Sharon Sandberg and Robert Post will face off against challenger Charles Anderson for the two available seats. The other races have the same number of candidates as seats available and most of the candidates are incumbents. Mark Kovarik is running for county attorney, Bernice Huffman is running for county assessor, Lisa Cross is running for county clerk, Monty Stoddard is running for county treasurer and Carl Gilbert is running for county surveyor.

Current school board president Ronald Johnson, vice president Douglas Olsen and treasurer Bret Jeffries are running unopposed for their three seats. K. Zane Hopkins is running unopposed for sheriff since current sheriff Stanley McKnight did not file for re-election.

CHEYENNE COUNTY

In total, 30 people are running for office in Cheyenne County this year. Many incumbents are running unopposed including commissioners Darrell Johnson and Philip Sanders, assessor Melody Keller, county attorney Paul Schaub, county clerk Beth Fiegenschuh, sheriff Adam Freerichs and treasurer Shelley Bowlin. Bowlin is a Democrat; all other partisan candidates are Republicans.

Incumbent clerk of the district court Debra Hume is being challenged by Mindy Wiegand in the only primary election. Sidney airport Authority member Ron Meyer is running unopposed.

School district races in Cheyenne County are crowded this year. Leyton members Ryan Borges and Samuel Schumacher are being challenged by Shad Benish. Quintin Dills is running against Potter-Dix incumbents Joe Nicklas and Linda Shoemaker. Rusty Gudbranson is running in the Sidney school board race against incumbents Brenda Smith and Michael Palmer.

Sidney city council members Brad Sherman and Marla Ellwanger have three challengers: Paul Strommen, Brandon Bondegard and Tony Jones.

Village elections will go straight to the general election. In Cheyenne County, these include the Gurley board of trustees election where incumbents Eli Weyerts and Michael Feinstein are currently unopposed. Dalton trustee hopeful James Schmitt is currently also unopposed. Village election filing does not end until alter in the summer.

No candidates filed for the county surveyor position.

DEUEL COUNTY

Two dozen people are running for office in Deuel County, a third of them non-incumbents. James Hammond is challenging incumbent Scott DeCoste for sheriff, while Jeff Nitzel is challenging Jean Timm for the Big Springs precinct commissioner spot. Barney Morava is also challenging a commissioner position, going up against incumbent William Klingman. Morava is the only Libertarian candidate running for partisan office; all other such candidates are Republicans.

Incumbents Timothy Van Zee, Adam Hayward and Duane Duncan have no challengers for the South Platte Schools board of education. Creek Valley Schools board members Doug Mashek, Roger Hodges and Vickie Brown do, in the form of Deann Speirs and Lucas Hanson.

City council members Amie Carlson and Lynda Johnson are being challenged for their two seats by Zackory Ringer and Mikel Winemiller.

Other candidates are running unopposed. These include county clerk Polly Olson, assessor Michele Bartlett, attorney Jonathon Stellar, treasurer Alicia Adams and Chappell Airport Authority member Terry Livengood. These individuals are all incumbents, but mayoral candidate Kent Smith, also running unopposed, is not.

GARDEN COUNTY

Seven candidates are running for just three open positions on the Garden County school board. These include incumbents Mike Fischer and Andrea Lake as well as Jenny Sumrall, Ryan Dean, Kolby Van Newkirk, Jeffrey Cooper and Cameron Lobner.

The only other primary election will take place between District 3 county commissioner incumbent David Dymak and challenger Caila Botha. Every other race will go straight to the general election, including District 2 commissioner Terry Krauter’s unopposed campaign.

Other candidates automatically advancing include Mindy Kezar for county clerk, Sheri McCord for treasurer, Clint Robertson for assessor, Randy Ross for sheriff, Krista Shaul for county attorney. All but Shaul are incumbents.

Also advancing to the general election are airport authority candidates Don Robertson and Shannon Jordan, and Oshkosh city council incumbents Gary DeCock and Michael Piva.

KIMBALL COUNTY

Like other counties in the area, Kimball County has few contested elections for county-level positions. David Hottell is challenging incumbent Harry Gillway for sheriff. County clerk Cathy Sibal, treasurer Cindy Rahmig, assessor Sherry Winstrom, district court clerk Debra Diemoz and county attorney David Wilson, all Republicans, are all running unopposed.

County commissioner candidates include Republicans Rich Flores and Elyse Schlake Lukassen and Democrat Larry Engstrom. Non-partisan mayoral candidates, neither of whom are incumbents, include Christy Warner and John Morrison.

Gregory Stull of the county’s airport authority and Creg Pike on the Kimball city council are both running unopposed.

In stark contrast is the heavily-contested Kimball school board, where incumbents Travis Cook and Tom O’Brien will vie with Kenneth Smith, Jennifer Griebel and Carrie Tabor for three open seats.

So far, Ricky Dickinson is the only candidate for the Bushnell village board, and no one has applied to run on the Dix village board. However, candidates have until the summer to file for village positions.

