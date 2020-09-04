Panhandle Public Health District moving to Phase 4 Sept. 11

Panhandle Public Health District will move to Phase 4 of directed health measures on Sept. 11, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday.

The district will be the fourth in the state to move to Phase 4. The health department covers 12 counties: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux.

“Panhandle Public Health District continues to work closely with the public and partners to monitor and slow the spread of the virus in the health district," Kim Engel, PPHD director Kim Engel said in the release. "The transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4 of the DHMs does not mean the risk has decreased, in fact relaxing the measures may likely increase the risk, so it is even more important that individuals take on personal responsibility for reducing virus transmission.

According to the PPHD dashboard, on Friday, nine new cases were reported in the Panhandle. A total of 52 cases have been reported this week, with a high of 21 cases reported on Tuesday.

Engel said that people need to continue to follow prevention measures.