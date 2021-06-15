Panhandle reports lower COVID-19 vaccination rates. higher case levels

The Panhandle continues to report vaccination rates lower than the rest of the state, Panhandle health officials reported Monday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health Services dashboard, the Panhandle is reporting a vaccination rate of 29.7% compared to 45.1 % of Nebraskans who are fully vaccinated. Nationally, the CDC is reporting 43.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

PPHD director Kim Engel said those areas of the state reporting higher vaccination rates are also seeing lower COVID-19 case rates. With the Panhandle at the second lowest level vaccination rate in the state, it’s reporting the highest level COVID-19 vaccination rate.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, “Right now, we are the most active of all the regions in Nebraska. We are at 37 cases per 100,000.”

Engel urged people to consider getting vaccinated. Please, if you haven’t yet, please consider talking to your health care provider about getting vaccinated,” she said, saying that a health care provider is generally someone that we trust and is a credible source. “We can stop this darn virus and hopefully not have the variants continue to spread in our area.”