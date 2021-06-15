Panhandle reports lower COVID-19 vaccination rates. higher case levels

The Panhandle continues to report vaccination rates lower than the rest of the state, Panhandle health officials reported Monday.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health Services dashboard, the Panhandle is reporting a vaccination rate of 29.7% compared to 45.1 % of Nebraskans who are fully vaccinated. Nationally, the CDC is reporting 43.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
PPHD director Kim Engel said those areas of the state reporting higher vaccination rates are also seeing lower COVID-19 case rates. With the Panhandle at the second lowest level vaccination rate in the state, it’s reporting the highest level COVID-19 vaccination rate.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, “Right now, we are the most active of all the regions in Nebraska. We are at 37 cases per 100,000.”
Engel urged people to consider getting vaccinated. Please, if you haven’t yet, please consider talking to your health care provider about getting vaccinated,” she said, saying that a health care provider is generally someone that we trust and is a credible source. “We can stop this darn virus and hopefully not have the variants continue to spread in our area.”
In this week’s daily briefing, PPHD reported that the area still in the moderate level on the risk dial. On the county level, Approximately half of the counties have moved to the lower level of the risk dial on the county level, but the remaining counties, including Scotts Bluff County, remains at the moderate level in the county level.
Engel said the Panhandle likely remains in the moderate level because it continues to see a higher incidence of community spread.
Since June 1, the Panhandle has reported 37 new cases, with 35 new cases in the two-week period prior to that. There were 15 new cases last week.
The positivity rate is at 9.4%
One COVID-19 related death was reported, involving a Dawes County woman in her 80s. There are three deaths that are pending verification.
Hospitalizations were also up, with five hospitalizations reported Monday.
On its website, PPHD has posted information comparing the three vaccines offered by Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, each effective and safe sources for COVID-19 vaccines. All three vaccines are in available in the vaccine and a schedule of vaccination clinics is also available.
On Wednesday, Dr. Gary Anthone, CMO/director of Public Health for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) of will visit the Panhandle, He will visit PPHD, Scotts Bluff County Health Departments and Regional West Medical Center during his visit.