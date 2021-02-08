Panhandle residents urged to register via state portal for COVID-19 vaccine

Engel said, “If for some reason, they have a no show or something, they will call people on the list. I think it would be a lot of time and effort and disappointment if people just showed up.”

The Panhandle did see an increase in its risk dial for the coronavirus, seeing a climb from last week in the high risk category. Changes in risk level on the county level saw Sioux County move into moderate risk, while Morrill County has moved into the severe risk level. On the community level, most communities remain in the high risk level, with the exception of Big Springs, which has moved into the moderate level.

On Monday, 118 new cases since Feb. 1 were reported and a total of 219 cases have been reported over the last 14 days. The Panhandle saw its positivity rate increase from 15.1% last week to 24.9% this week.

Panhandle officials were asked if any of the variants to COVID-19 have been detected in the Panhandle. Engel has explained that the state is regularly sampling testing. As of Monday, Nebraska has not confirmed any presence of any of the variants in the state, though some health officials have said that it is likely that variants are in the state, with variant cases having been reported in Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas, according to news articles.