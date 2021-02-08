Panhandle residents urged to register via state portal for COVID-19 vaccine

Registration for persons wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Panhandle will now move completely to a state system.
Panhandle Public Health District officials are urging people to use the new website, which was announced last week, to register to receive the vaccination, vaccinate.ne.gov. The Panhandle had launched its own site early in the vaccination effort, and to date, had been taking registrations for those 65 and older and other priority categories as it moved through the phases.
“We have been able to pull data out of the state system,” PPHD director Kim Engel said. “We’ve don’t have any concerns so we’re gong to be able to move everybody over to the state system.”
Persons who have already registered who are 65 and older will continue to be on waiting lists to receive the vaccine and do not need to re-register. Other populations of individuals are asked to register, such as those below 65 & older and experiencing health conditions that may place them in a later priority county, and those in the general population. Those in other populations, such as essential workers in utilities or other areas, are also urged to register as they may be considered for the vaccination sooner based on their age or health conditions.
If you are an individual who has already registered on the state website, you do not need to register a second time.
Persons who do not have Internet access or needing help registering can contact: 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. Information about registering is also available on PPHD’s website, www.pphd.org.
The Panhandle continues to work through the wait list of persons who wish to receive the vaccination. Currently, officials are focusing on priority populations of health care professionals, 75 & older and then those who are 65 & older. Most counties are using age as a determination for those who get to go faster, though some counties are working on a first-come, first-served basis to work through the priority populations, Engel said.
The Panhandle is receiving 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine weekly, which is then distributed to the 12 counties covered by PPHD based on population. Officials were asked about the efficacy of the vaccine, asked about the effectiveness of the first dose and then the second dose. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell explained that testing is showing the first dose at 50-60% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness, but some studies are showing it up to 80% efficacy. The second dose brings efficacy up to around 95%, according to studies.
“The need for the second shot is for that (immunity) to stay and produce a longer, and higher, immunity up to that 95%,” she said.
People are discouraged from showing up at clinics, hoping to get in line if there is extra vaccine available. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that most locations are scheduling, planning to distribute all the doses, and urged people to be patient. .
Engel said, “If for some reason, they have a no show or something, they will call people on the list. I think it would be a lot of time and effort and disappointment if people just showed up.”
The Panhandle did see an increase in its risk dial for the coronavirus, seeing a climb from last week in the high risk category. Changes in risk level on the county level saw Sioux County move into moderate risk, while Morrill County has moved into the severe risk level. On the community level, most communities remain in the high risk level, with the exception of Big Springs, which has moved into the moderate level.
On Monday, 118 new cases since Feb. 1 were reported and a total of 219 cases have been reported over the last 14 days. The Panhandle saw its positivity rate increase from 15.1% last week to 24.9% this week.
Panhandle officials were asked if any of the variants to COVID-19 have been detected in the Panhandle. Engel has explained that the state is regularly sampling testing. As of Monday, Nebraska has not confirmed any presence of any of the variants in the state, though some health officials have said that it is likely that variants are in the state, with variant cases having been reported in Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas, according to news articles.
Though there has been some decline in cases in recent weeks compared to a surge in November and into December, deaths continue to be reported. Five additional deaths were reported to have been confirmed as COVID-19 related in Monday’s call: a Deuel County man in his 70s; Kimball County woman in her 90s; Scotts Bluff County man in his 80s; two Sheridan County men, one in his 70s and one in his 80s. To date, there are 180 deaths that have been confirmed, with nine deaths pending verification.
People continue to be reminded to take preventative measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing. PPHD reviewed a new CDC requirement that masks be worn on public transportation and at transportation hubs, which took effect on Feb. 2. Masks are required of travelers on airplanes, buses and ride-shares, which are relevant to those in the Panhandle, but also ships, ferries, trains and subways. Transportation operators must require all persons onboard to wear masks when boarding, disembarking and for the duration of travel, as well as when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub, such as at an airport.
Asked about enforcement of the mask requirement, one person who was not identified but announced to be associated with public transportation, said that on a first violation, travelers can be denied passage or asked to disembark. A person can be fined up to $250 for violating the requirement.