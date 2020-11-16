Panhandle risk level continues to climb, 11 deaths pending confirmation

Engel went through each of the measures during Monday’s call, explaining that all of us can do our part to prevent further restrictions.

“Nobody likes to see increased restrictions put into place and collectively, we can prevent more hospital beds from being filled.”

On Monday, Ricketts’ continued to resist calls for a mask mandate, this time by the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA), which represents the state’s K-12 teachers. Instead, Ricketts said he believes that education is the key and urges Nebraskans to follow the three Cs: Avoid Crowded Places. Avoid Close Contacts. Avoid Confined Spaces.

Gatherings continue to be a source of spread and Engel reiterated the health district’s position that no community events or large gatherings will be approved by PPHD at this time. Some events have already received approval, having gone through the process before the district began experience severe risk levels.

“We may have to go back and look at some of the ones that were approved," Engel said. “... We may have to reconsider some of them and also, the new DHMs just started and we’re on the verge of possibly another.”