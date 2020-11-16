Panhandle risk level continues to climb, 11 deaths pending confirmation

The risk level in the Panhandle continues to rise. Panhandle health officials announced that the risk dial had went further into the red during its call on Monday.
Deaths have increased dramatically in recent weeks. This week, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell announced 11 deaths are pending confirmation as being caused by COVID-19 by the state. The confirmation of deaths has been slow, with PPHD Director Kim Engel telling the Star-Herald it sometimes takes weeks before a death is confirmed as COVID-19 related. Last week, seven deaths were officially confirmed, bringing the official tally to 24, but the pending deaths relay that the coronavirus picture is more serious in the Panhandle than some realize.
Health officials announced 551 new cases, with new cases in every county covered by PPHD. There were 2,172 active cases in the Panhandle, with a 19.6% cumulative positivity rate. As of Monday afternoon, 551 new cases were announced and the Panhandle had 84 hospitalizations, the highest ever and up from last week.
Still, officials tried to keep sounding positive, despite rising case levels.
“Numbers are starting to look a little bit better today, so we’re really happy,” Engel said. “We have a long ways to go and a lot to be determined in the next couple weeks in November. Please everybody, do your part. Keep up the good fight to get through this together.”
The risk dial is now using six factors instead of eight to determine risk level, removing an overall positivity rate and ventilator availability, to be more consistent with other risk dials now being used across the state. The change to six factors didn’t change the dial, and is a tool for residents to see the risk level of the Panhandle, in their counties and communities.
“We want to make sure we’re using the most updated, and the right indicators, as we move through the pandemic,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, said as she explained the dial.
All of the Panhandle is in the severe risk level and each of the 12 counties and all of the communities covered by PPHD have also moved into the severe risk level. Grant County had the most severe risk, at 3.7 on a scale of 3-4 to assess “severe risk.” Scotts Bluff, Kimball, Sheridan, Garden and Deuel counties followed at risk levels of 3.5.
Also on Monday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference, announcing that hospitalizations continue to be high with 914 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state on Sunday. If hospitalizations continue to be high, reaching an estimated 1,170 hospitalizations would put Nebraska at capacity and in a 25% of hospitalizations or “red zone,” where the governor intends to announce stricter health measures, such as shutting down bars, limiting the hours restaurants can do business and other measures.
Engel went through each of the measures during Monday’s call, explaining that all of us can do our part to prevent further restrictions.
“Nobody likes to see increased restrictions put into place and collectively, we can prevent more hospital beds from being filled.”
On Monday, Ricketts’ continued to resist calls for a mask mandate, this time by the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA), which represents the state’s K-12 teachers. Instead, Ricketts said he believes that education is the key and urges Nebraskans to follow the three Cs: Avoid Crowded Places. Avoid Close Contacts. Avoid Confined Spaces.
Gatherings continue to be a source of spread and Engel reiterated the health district’s position that no community events or large gatherings will be approved by PPHD at this time. Some events have already received approval, having gone through the process before the district began experience severe risk levels.
“We may have to go back and look at some of the ones that were approved," Engel said. “... We may have to reconsider some of them and also, the new DHMs just started and we’re on the verge of possibly another.”
As officials are currently swamped with contact tracing, Engel said she appreciated event organizers who reach out and notify her that they have canceled their events. She encouraged events that had already gotten an approval to reach out to PPHD to assist them during this time. Event applications submitted to PPHD are reviewed by members of the Panhandle Unified Command, which is made up of PPHD officials and local emergency managers.
Ricketts also talked about TestNebraska, which he said has tested 418,000 Nebraskans and testing opportunities continue to expand in areas such as Omaha.
Resources continue to be available on the PPHD website, pphd.org, from requesting quarantine documentation to finding testing sites.
