Panhandle risk level continues to decline as vaccination increases

The risk of coronavirus continues to decline in the Panhandle, according to health officials during the weekly Panhandle Public Health District briefing.

Over the last week, the Panhandle has had 26 new cases of coronavirus, with cases in Box Butte, Dawes, Morrill, Scotts Bluff and Sheridan counties. Five deaths remain pending verification.

The positivity rate for the region is slightly up, at 8.1%. The risk dial has increased “a smidgen,” as PPHD director Kim Engel said, but there is good news in that all of the counties or communities are either in the yellow (moderate) or green (low) levels of the risk dial. Counties moving into the “low risk level” are Sioux, Banner, Garden and Deuel. On the community level, Harrison, Mitchell, Harrisburg, Hay Springs, Chappell, Big Springs and Oshkosh are all now in the low-risk level.

The number of persons in the Panhandle being vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to increase, with 25,253, or 38.5% of people in the Panhandle have been vaccinated.

“We want everybody to know that there’s ample COVID vaccine supply in the Panhandle and appointments available,” Tabi Prochazka, PPHD deputy director of health promotions and prepardness, said.