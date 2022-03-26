Panhandle schools receive $55.6 million as state aid increases 1.5% among 22 districts

While 2022-23 state school aid will fall for both Scottsbluff and Gering, the Panhandle’s 22 K-12 districts will share 1.5% more in aid than they received for the current school year.

Those districts will receive a combined $55.6 million in state aid next year, compared with $54.75 million in 2021-22, based on Nebraska Department of Education aid totals certified last month.

That marks the fourth straight annual overall increase for Nebraska’s 11 westernmost counties and their most combined aid since 2010-11. Panhandle schools split $57.67 million that year, the second of two years when state school aid included special federal funds.

Nebraska’s total 2022-23 state-aid pool will be $1.07 billion, rising by 2.3% after slipping by 0.6% in 2021-22 and 1.2% in 2020-21.

Scottsbluff Public Schools will receive just over $16.4 million in state aid for 2022-23, 2.2% lower than its $16.78 million for the school fiscal year ending Aug. 31. The district’s aid peaked at just over $16.8 million in 2020-21.

With a slight dip in state aid, the district will work to make necessary budgetary adjustments to lessen the impact on students’ education.

“Scottsbluff Public Schools will be experiencing a minor drop in state aid for the 2022-2023 school year of 2.2%,” SPS Executive Director of Finance Marianne Carlson said. “Due to the district’s future-focused budgeting practice, the fiscally responsible oversight of the Board of Education, and the cash reserves of the district, we hope to be able to absorb this loss with minimal impact in our classrooms.”

Gering’s school aid will decline by 1.7% next year to $9.19 million, compared with $9.35 million in 2021-22 and $9.94 million in its peak year of 2008-09.

State aid for the Minatare district will fall by 4.1% in 2022-23 to almost $2.82 million.

Scottsbluff’s neighbors up U.S. Highway 26 will get more state help, with aid rising by 4.3% to $4.73 million for Mitchell and 11.2% to $2.04 million for Morrill.

Mitchell Superintendent Kathy Urbanek said the district has plans to expand its programming, which would have occurred regardless of the shift in state aid.

“One of the reasons we will be getting an increase is because we are expanding our programming, which we do anticipate will increase our student enrollment,” Urbanek said.

The district will offer a full-time preschool for the 2022-23 academic year, which Urbanek said they anticipate will allow for 20 more pre-school-aged students to enter the district. They also plan to offer a transitional kindergarten for students. These new programs are in additional to the two half-day preschool options currently available to families.

“Whether we received additional state aid or not, we are going to make the accommodations to make that work,” she said. “We always figure a budget based on our needs and what we need to do as far as providing a good education.”

This is the first year Urbanek said she’s seen the district receive an increase in state aid.

“I’m pretty excited about that for our taxpayers,” she said.

Fourteen of the Panhandle’s districts will receive more help from the state in 2022-23 than they did the previous year. Aid totals vary depending on the degree to which Nebraska’s 32-year-old school-aid formula concludes that a district has greater educational “needs” than fiscal “resources.”

Those judged to have greater “resources” typically must rely more on property taxes. School taxes routinely account for the majority of property owners’ tax bills.

Exactly half of the region’s districts — 11 of 22 — will receive 2022-23 “equalization aid,” which usually is tied to the extent to which their students come from low-income families or whose first language isn’t English.

Scottsbluff’s $15.28 million in equalization aid leads that group, followed by Gering at just shy of $9 million. Other equalized 2022-23 districts are Alliance, Bayard, Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill and Sidney.

Eleven regional districts — though not the same 11 — will receive “net option funding,” awarded when more students transfer into their districts than leave for other districts.

Mitchell, with $1.24 million in such aid for 2022-23, tops the list of net option districts. Next in line are Scottsbluff ($733,132) and Hemingford ($711,882). Gering receives no net option funding.

Leyton Public Schools will receive nearly $180,000 in state aid for 2022-23, 548.9% higher than its $27,731 in 2021-22. Superintendent Chris Geary said the aid comes from the district’s option enrollment. The state analyzes the number of students who option in versus option out of a district to determine the allocation of funds.

“The reason the percentage is so high is because we had almost no funding last year — one next option student,” he said. “This year, we had 15 (students).”

Geary anticipates the school board will use the aid to reduce the levy.

All districts receive rebates of 2.23% of their patrons’ total state income tax payments. That percentage was 20% when the Legislature laid the foundations of Nebraska’s current aid formula with Legislative Bill 1059 in 1990.

That rebate accounts for the only state aid that five Panhandle districts — Creek Valley, Garden County, Gordon-Rushville, Kimball and Sioux County — will get next year.

Gordon-Rushville leads that group at $55,450, followed by Kimball at $51,679. At the other end is Sioux County, which will receive $12,282 from the income tax rebates in 2022-23 and got no state aid at all as recently as 2016-17.

To view your district’s latest and past aid totals, visit sfos.education.ne.gov/forms/formshome.

