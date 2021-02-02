Panhandle sees lowest positivity rate in four months

There are still requirements for quarantine and isolation, but those have also been relaxed. For persons who have received vaccinations or been diagnosed with COVID-19, they will not be required to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19.

To date, in the Panhandle, 5,600 people have received the COVID-19 vaccination. Over 7,000 people are on the list to be vaccinated. The Panhandle is now receiving regular shipments of the vaccination, with Tabi Prochazka, PPHD deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, saying that 1,400 doses are expected this week. Doses are allocated to each of the 12 counties covered by PPHD based on population.

“We are in phase 1B focusing on people who are 75 and older,” she said. The Panhandle will begin vaccinating people under 75, with the next priority category being those 65-74, in the next couple of weeks. “Please be patient as we focus on those 75 and older and then just begin to work our way down in age.”

Relatives or friends are urged to help elderly persons sign up to be vaccinated. Directions for signing up are available on the PPHD website, pphd.org. People can also call, but the online form is one of the easiest ways to sign up.