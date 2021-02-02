Panhandle sees lowest positivity rate in four months

The Panhandle’s risk level for the coronavirus continues to decline, though the risk level remains in the high level.
For the second week in a row, PPHD reported the dial on its risk level had gone down, going closer to the moderate level.
“Everyone keep up the good work — wearing masks, you still need to social distance — because we can tell it’s making a difference as our cases go down. On the county level, all of the counties are in the orange and on the community level, there are a couple that are actually in yellow. Hemingford and Big Springs are in the yellow, or moderate level,” PPHD director Kim Engel said.
Though case numbers are on the decline, with 110 cases announced in the last week and 246 cases in the last 14 days, the cumulative positivity rate does remain higher than that recommended by federal health officials at 15.1%. However, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell noted that positivity rate is much lower than it has been the last four months. According to the PPHD dashboard, the positivity rate has not been in that area since the first week of October, when it was at 13.3%.
On Saturday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a change in the directed health measures, now allowing 100 percent occupancy at events and venues. A press release from the governor’s office noted that event plans must still be submitted to public health districts. However, activities at churches, weddings, funerals, indoor and outdoor gatherings are free from restrictions, though recommendations for health measures that promote social distancing, wearing masks and other preventative measures remain in place.
There are still requirements for quarantine and isolation, but those have also been relaxed. For persons who have received vaccinations or been diagnosed with COVID-19, they will not be required to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19.
To date, in the Panhandle, 5,600 people have received the COVID-19 vaccination. Over 7,000 people are on the list to be vaccinated. The Panhandle is now receiving regular shipments of the vaccination, with Tabi Prochazka, PPHD deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, saying that 1,400 doses are expected this week. Doses are allocated to each of the 12 counties covered by PPHD based on population.
“We are in phase 1B focusing on people who are 75 and older,” she said. The Panhandle will begin vaccinating people under 75, with the next priority category being those 65-74, in the next couple of weeks. “Please be patient as we focus on those 75 and older and then just begin to work our way down in age.”
Relatives or friends are urged to help elderly persons sign up to be vaccinated. Directions for signing up are available on the PPHD website, pphd.org. People can also call, but the online form is one of the easiest ways to sign up.
Engel said, “This is the time to engage the important Panhandle spirit we are well-known for and think of your elderly friends, family, and neighbors to help them get registered for their COVID vaccine.”
Vaccination for veterans are also available through the Scotts Bluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic to veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care system. Vaccinations are only by appointment only by calling 308-225-5330.
PPHD officials were asked about persons in those age levels who may have been on lists for essential workers, such as municipal or other employers. Engel said that persons who are in those eligible age categories should consider signing up on the PPHD website as they would likely be eligible for vaccination first in those age groups.
The state has started a website for those in the 18-64 category. Persons who have medical conditions will be prioritized and a list of eligible medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and other conditions is available. The website is https://vaccinate.ne.gov.
Deaths in the Panhandle continue to increase, with two more deaths reported during PPHD’s weekly briefing. Two deaths were reported, one Sheridan County man in his 60s and a second Sheridan County man in his 70s. Total confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is 175 deaths. Twelve deaths are pending verification.