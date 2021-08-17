Panhandle sees slight increase in vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases continue to climb

The rate of vaccination has seen a slight uptick in persons getting vaccinated, Panhandle health officials said Monday.

PPHD director Kim Engel outlined that the Panhandle had seen a small uptick in vaccination rates, up to 33.24% from 32.84% reported last week.

However, the Panhandle still continues to report lower numbers than other areas of the state. It is the second lowest district among those vaccinated, with the West Central Health District being the only district with a lower rate, 31.9%. Statewide, the average vaccination rate is 47.67%.

Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell outlined a recent announcement that allows immunocompromised persons to get a booster vaccination. The CDC announced last week it is recommending immunocompromised people get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose if they received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The recommendation is that people wait at least 28 days after their second dose of the vaccine before getting a third shot.

About 3% of the U.S. population is reported to be moderately or severely immunocompromised, but accounts for 44% of the breakthrough COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to the CDC.