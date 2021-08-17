Panhandle sees slight increase in vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases continue to climb

The rate of vaccination has seen a slight uptick in persons getting vaccinated, Panhandle health officials said Monday.
PPHD director Kim Engel outlined that the Panhandle had seen a small uptick in vaccination rates, up to 33.24% from 32.84% reported last week.
However, the Panhandle still continues to report lower numbers than other areas of the state. It is the second lowest district among those vaccinated, with the West Central Health District being the only district with a lower rate, 31.9%. Statewide, the average vaccination rate is 47.67%.
Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell outlined a recent announcement that allows immunocompromised persons to get a booster vaccination. The CDC announced last week it is recommending immunocompromised people get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose if they received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The recommendation is that people wait at least 28 days after their second dose of the vaccine before getting a third shot.
About 3% of the U.S. population is reported to be moderately or severely immunocompromised, but accounts for 44% of the breakthrough COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Persons who are recommended to get the booster are persons who are currently receiving active cancer treatment, have received an organ transplant or taking immune-suppression medication; received a steam cell system within the last two years, suffer from moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency; have advanced or untreated HIV infection, or undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response. Schnell said people should talk to their health care provider about their medical condition, and whether they should consider getting an additional dose.
The additional dose is being recommended to offer an improved antibody response, according to data collected. At some point, health officials are expected to recommend all vaccinated persons get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after their second dose.
Schnell said a recommendation for those who were vaccinated using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been released.
The CDC is also recommending all people, ages 12 years and older, including pregnant women, breastfeeding or trying to get pregnant nor or might become pregnant. Engel said according to the CDC, pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant people.
Vaccines are available throughout the Panhandle, including walk-in clinics. Information about sites is available on pphd.org.
During one special upcoming event, Scotts Bluff County Public Health and PPHD will be offering an opportunity for the public to get vaccinated at a Back to School Safety Splash, which will be held at the Riverside Discovery Center on Aug. 28. The event offers free admission, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and free COVID-19 vaccines will be offered on site via the Incident Command Mobile Unit. It’s also a fun day for people to learn about other back-to-school safety tips.
Persons who are homebound or having other difficulties getting a vaccine can reach out to Engel If you are homebound or have a condition that makes it hard for you to access a COVID vaccine, please call Kim Engel at 308-633-2866, ext. 101. Scotts Bluff County Public Health is also offering worksite vaccination clinics for COVID-19.
Unfortunately, in recent weeks, the Panhandle has seen an uptick in cases. For cases reported last week, PPHD reported 102 cases in the Panhandle. Sixty-six of those cases are in Scotts Bluff County.
The first week of July, PPHD reported 40 cases and cases have been increasing most weeks since. Compared to last week, PPHD reported 30 more cases this week.
Engel reported that due to an increase in person’s being tested, the Panhandle has seen a decrease in its positivity rate, down to 4.9%.
“One good thing is that there was quite a bit of testing that went on last week,” Engel said. “Our positivity rate is way lower, even though we did have an increase in cases. There was significant testing.”
Free testing remains available at Community Health Center (CAPWN). Testing is also available through health care providers throughout the Panhandle.
Five deaths are pending verification, and hospitalizations are up, with nine reported. Though some breakthrough cases, which are reported by health officials to be rare, have occurred in the state, figures released by DHHS show hospitalizations and deaths are lower among those who have been vaccinated.
Of the cases reported since June 1 through July 31, 44,246 cases occurred among persons, who were not fully vaccinated, with 1,616 cases among those who were fully vaccinated.
Among hospitalizations, 2,235 of those persons were not fully vaccinated, while just 79 were fully vaccinated.
Deaths are also occurring at a higher rate among those who are unvaccinated. Of the deaths reported in the state, DHHS reports that 729 were among people who were not fully vaccinated, while only 17 “breakthrough” cases were among the deaths reported.
Also this week, Nebraska DHHS announced it does not plan to return to offering a COVID-19 Response Dashboard, which featured information on hospital capacity, ventilator availability, case totals, hospitalizations and deaths within the state. DHHS ended the dashboard on June 30 in response to Gov. Pete Ricketts ending the State of Emergency declaration for the state.
DHHS has offered three sites for monitoring data:
The State Profile Report (SPR) is generated by the Data Strategy and Execution Workgroup in the Joint Coordination Cell, in collaboration with the White House. It is managed by an interagency team with representatives from multiple agencies and offices outside of the State of Nebraska.
This site provides information that is current regarding the American health care system. It is possible to explore data visualizations on hospitalizations, testing, therapeutics and more.
Find maps and charts tracking cases, deaths, and trends of COVID-19 in the United States, updated daily.
PPHD offered one additional website for tracking cases:
— covidactnow.org. The website also offers information on vulnerabilities in a community that may make it more susceptible to spread of the virus, such as transportation concerns.