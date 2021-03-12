Panhandle senator gets second dose of vaccination, Stinner encourages others to get the shots

If you need help with signing up, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Stinner said he is relieved to have gotten his vaccination. When the legislature initially convened in January, he said, he worried they would not be able to make it through January and complete the session. At one point, he said, there was a day when the legislature had just one more person to meet quorum and continue session.

“We snuck through that day,” he said.

He has also been impacted, personally, not having seen his son or grandchildren, who live in Pennsylvania, in over a year.

“For me, that is going to be a treat to get to play baseball with them and throw the football with them,” he said.

Like most people, he said, he looks forward to a return to normalcy and he believes it should be an incentive for people to receive the vaccination.

“We can beat this. ... I think we owe it to our neighbors, we owe it to business. I just want to see things get to normal, so that our Main Street businesses will return to normal.”

In the meantime, he encouraged Panhandle residents to follow health directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.