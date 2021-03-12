Panhandle senator gets second dose of vaccination, Stinner encourages others to get the shots

“This is the only time being old is an advantage,” Sen. John Stinner said, joking before he received the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccination Friday.
Stinner has already been required to quarantine twice due to exposures since the Nebraska Legislature began its current session in January. The first time, he and members of the Appropriations Committee, which he chairs, were quarantined, but continued their activities via Zoom. The second time, he said, he had been exposed by his legislative aide, who contracted COVID-19, as they sat during a marathon session of presenting bills that Stinner introduced this legislative session.
Fortunately, he said, no one on the appropriations committee contracted COVID-19 and he did not on his second exposure.
“I came home,” he said of that second quarantine. “And I conducted meetings via Zoom,” joking that “stay-at-home” takes on a new meaning when you are on the teleconferencing platform for eight hours at a time.
He and his wife, Rita, received their first dose at a drive-thru vaccination clinic about a month ago in Mitchell.
“It was slick,” he said of the drive-thru clinic.
They returned for their second dose, Friday, this time at Westway Christian Church. Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health director, said that the church is one of five sites that have worked with health districts to host large vaccination clinics.
“They set it up for us, these guys are great,” she said.
Scotts Bluff County, along with community partners, has held over 28 walk-in and drive-thru clinics.
“I look at the numbers and we are way ahead of Lincoln and Omaha,” Stinner said, praising teams that have been delivering the vaccinations throughout the Panhandle.
For the most part, Stinner said, his experience after his first dose went well.
“The first dose, I hardly felt at all,” he said.
He did experience gout, explaining he had the common form of arthritis about a week prior and that it reoccurred. His recommended advice from that experience was to make sure you are well hydrated before getting the vaccine, something that Schnell said is recommended. Rita Stinner experienced some malaise, he said, but also no serious side effects.
He and Rita asked a few questions, such as about aspirin use, before getting their second shots, which were done pretty quickly.
After receiving his second dose, Stinner said, jokingly, “I’m free, free at last,” before acknowledging that it will be about two weeks before immunity is built up and that he’ll continue to follow preventative measures like wearing a mask. However, receiving the vaccine helps to alleviate his concerns about serious side effects from COVID-19 that could lead to hospitalization or even death.
As of Friday, Schnell said, over 10,000 vaccines have been administered in Scotts Bluff County. Those are people who have completed both first and second doses.
Due to the Panhandle’s rates, Schnell said, the allotment that they have been sent has been decreasing. Panhandle received 1,800 doses of the vaccination two weeks ago and it was down to 1,300 last week. In the coming week, the Panhandle will receive 1,000 doses.
However, sign ups on the state’s vaccination site have recently declined. Schnell said that the Panhandle will begin vaccinating people in the 50- to 64-year-old age group next week, so health officials are encouraging people in that age group to get signed up immediately to be scheduled for a clinic.
“We have seen a downtake in interest from 50- to 64-year-olds,” Schnell said. “We’re really trying to tell people that we are going to begin them next week so they really need to register so we can call them in.”
Sign up is available at vaccinate.ne.gov. Sign up is easy, with just some simple questions on medical history.
Persons over the age of 18 are urged to sign up for their vaccination now, which will allow health officials to continue moving through the process of scheduling people as quickly as possible. President Joe Biden has said he wants states to make all adults eligible for receiving the vaccination by May 1.
If you need help with signing up, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.
Stinner said he is relieved to have gotten his vaccination. When the legislature initially convened in January, he said, he worried they would not be able to make it through January and complete the session. At one point, he said, there was a day when the legislature had just one more person to meet quorum and continue session.
“We snuck through that day,” he said.
He has also been impacted, personally, not having seen his son or grandchildren, who live in Pennsylvania, in over a year.
“For me, that is going to be a treat to get to play baseball with them and throw the football with them,” he said.
Like most people, he said, he looks forward to a return to normalcy and he believes it should be an incentive for people to receive the vaccination.
“We can beat this. ... I think we owe it to our neighbors, we owe it to business. I just want to see things get to normal, so that our Main Street businesses will return to normal.”
In the meantime, he encouraged Panhandle residents to follow health directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“If this returns it to normal, just by wearing a mask, social distancing, and being a little bit careful until we are on the other side of this, it’s just a small price to pay, in my mind.”