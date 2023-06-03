Friends and family of four Panhandle ladies will be keeping an eye toward North Platte this week as the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska Teen pageants get underway.

Competing in the Miss competition are: Miss Scotts Bluff County Morgan Baird, Miss Old West Balloon Fest Adrianna Casias, Miss Western Nebraska Jadyn Weatherington and Miss Star City Makenzie Gregory.

Competing in the Teen competition are: Miss Scotts Bluff County Teen Rylie Wright, Miss Western Nebraska Teen Elizabeth Foos, Miss Old West Balloon Fest Ella-Kathryn Anderson and Miss Panhandle Teen Jordan Wagner.

Another area teen, Miss Chadron Teen Arielle Lawrence of Hemingford, will also be competing.

Cheryl Engelhaupt, longtime organizer of the Miss Scotts Bluff County Pageant, worked with eight of the ladies as they competed in recent Miss Scotts Bluff County pageants. She told the Star-Herald that this is the largest number of pageant competitors that Scotts Bluff County has ever seen compete in the state scholarship pageants.

“We’re really excited to see what happens,” she said.

Many of the competitors in the Miss pageant have competed in multiple pageants, which Engelhaupt said will benefit them as they compete in the pageant. Gregory, for example, is a three-time winner, having held Miss Scotts Bluff County and Miss Old West Balloon Fest titles before her newest, Miss Star City.

“It’s all a learning process,” she said, saying that one can visibly see the growth as they compete in more pageants. “They just build more confidence. It really does a lot for them and they get better, and better. They’ve had the interviews and they know what to expect at Miss Nebraska.”

Engelhaupt began heading the Miss Scotts Bluff County pageant in its third year, starting in 1999. After all this time, she is still at the reigns, though she is now joined by her daughter, Angela, who is also a former competitor.

Among the pageants alum are Miss America Teresa Scanlan, who competed in the Miss Scotts Bluff County pageant and went on to win Miss Nebraska, before topping the nation. That history, as well as other past Miss Nebraska winners who hailed from Minatare, Chadron, Alliance and Scottsbluff, gives a lot of encouragement that one of the competitors who are headed to North Platte Saturday, June 10 and set to participate in opening ceremonies on Sunday, June 11 will come out at the top of competition.

“There is some real talent there,” Engelhaupt said of the group of Miss and Teen competitors this year.

After rehearsals and other activities this week, the competition will begin on Thursday, June 8. The final night of competition will be Saturday, June 10, starting t 6:30 p.m. and being held at North Platte High School. Miss Nebraska 2023 and Miss Nebraska Teen 2023 will both be crowned.

For more details about the pageant schedule, visit missnebraska.org.

And, once competition at Miss Nebraska is over, some of the teens and young women will return to the area and be ready once again to compete. That’s because preparations for the Miss Scotts Bluff County pageant will start this month.

Engelhaupt will be hosting an orientation and sign up meeting for potential competitors on June 15, 6:30 p.m. at the Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Avenue. Potential competitors can learn about the scholarship pageant during that meeting.

For more information, contact Engelhaupt at 308-783-2940. or by email cengelhaupt51@gmail.com.