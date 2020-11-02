Panhandle stays in orange despite ‘explosion’ in new cases

The Panhandle is not yet getting a break from an increase in coronavirus cases. Panhandle Public Health District officials said case numbers continue to get higher and higher.
During Monday’s briefing, PPHD reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle. Currently, there are 1,241 active cases in the 12 counties covered by the Panhandle Health District.
Scotts Bluff County reported a whopping 378 new cases. Other counties, in order of case level, are: Dawes, 34; Box Butte, 28; Cheyenne, 26; Morrill, 23; Sheridan, 19; Kimball, 11; Garden, 9; Deuel, 4; Sioux, 1; Grant, 1. With so many case numbers, officials didn’t break out cases among adults and children as officials focus on contact tracing. Fifty-five percent of the cases reported Monday still remained under investigation, but close contact remained the top source of cases, with 26% of cases. Eighteen percent of cases were reported to be community spread.
The risk dial remained in the orange this week, though all of the Panhandle’s counties and communities are also now listed in the orange. PPHD officials expressed surprise that the dial remained in the orange.
“We’ve had such an explosion of cases,” Kim Engel, PPHD director said.
Engel said that she trusted the data. Three weeks of data, looking at 9 different sets of information, is used to figure the risk on the Panhandle, county and city level.
The most common trend among those who have tested positive: they let their guard down in social or work situations. Engel said that many of the cases are tracked down to small gatherings, less than 20 people.
“I think a lot of times is that we feel safer around the people that we know,” she said.
Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that officials have had cases detected among persons attending meetings, with other attendees having to quarantine when someone tests positive, and in work areas, where people aren’t wearing masks. People should continue to think about those small gatherings, from meetings, to church to social gatherings, where everyone attending should be wearing masks or social distancing.
Though the overall positivity rate — which is the rate that has been calculated since PPHD began collecting data in March — is at 13.7%, the weekly positivity rate has climbed drastically since the beginning of October. Last week, the positivity rate was at 53%, with the majority of the 1,581 tests done last week, or 838 tests, coming back positive. The positivity rate has exceeded 40% for the last three weeks.
PPHD officials continue to be asked a lot about the different types of testing offered in the Panhandle. PCR testing is the testing that is done at TestNebraska sites, which are located at Regional West and other hospitals throughout the region, including Sidney, Alliance, Chadron and Gordon. CAPWN and Morrill County Hospital in Bridgeport have also been offering testing for months. More sites are offering rapid testing, which can confirm if a person is positive, but can only be used for a symptomatic person. In some instances, rapid testing may be followed with another test to confirm the result. Antigen testing is also a reliable standard for testing and is being offered in the Panhandle. Antibody testing is being offered in more places, but health officials note it is not a diagnostic test and only indicates if you have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past. It does not tell you if you have a current infection.
Results for testing through TestNebraska, the most used source for testing because it is free, is taking 24 to 48 hours.
In all instances, if you are awaiting test results, know that you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, you are encouraged to self-quarantine while you await the results to prevent exposing others.
Asked if any of the hospital facilities were experiencing any concerns as cases continue to increase and hospitalizations were reported to have increased to 64 people, Schnell said: “I think that they’re seeing staffing challenges and resource challenges, just like the rest of us are. ... I think from the whole system from public health to the health system itself is being challenged. But, as we continue right now, they’re still having the resources and everything to meet those needs.”
Hospital data reported on the PPHD dashboard had seen some improvement, with ICU bed availability at 33% and hospital bed availability at 37%. Both numbers had been at 25% prior to Monday’s update. Ventilator availability is high, at 91%.
As of Monday, PPHD has conducted more than 20,000 cases since March 2. Efforts to continue to contact trace throughout the district and state will continue until a vaccine is available, Engel said. In a press conference last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts put the availability for a vaccine in late December and possibly into the new year.
“We ask everyone to remain diligent with taking safety precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID,” Engel said. “Stay safe.”
General precautions include wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding crowded places and washing your hands. Additional precautions, such as staying home, continue to be recommended and recommendations dependent on risk level are also available from PPHD.
Gatherings remain limited to 50% for an indoor facilities occupancy and 75% for outdoor facilities. PPHD continues to have a list of approved events and gatherings on its website, http://www.pphd.org/approved_events_and_gatherings.html. Events that exceed 500 persons or at facilities capable of exceeding 500 persons is required to complete an event and gathering safety plan. Planning documents are also available for smaller groups.
