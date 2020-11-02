Panhandle stays in orange despite ‘explosion’ in new cases

The most common trend among those who have tested positive: they let their guard down in social or work situations. Engel said that many of the cases are tracked down to small gatherings, less than 20 people.

“I think a lot of times is that we feel safer around the people that we know,” she said.

Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that officials have had cases detected among persons attending meetings, with other attendees having to quarantine when someone tests positive, and in work areas, where people aren’t wearing masks. People should continue to think about those small gatherings, from meetings, to church to social gatherings, where everyone attending should be wearing masks or social distancing.

Though the overall positivity rate — which is the rate that has been calculated since PPHD began collecting data in March — is at 13.7%, the weekly positivity rate has climbed drastically since the beginning of October. Last week, the positivity rate was at 53%, with the majority of the 1,581 tests done last week, or 838 tests, coming back positive. The positivity rate has exceeded 40% for the last three weeks.