Panhandle still behind 2010 numbers in self-responses

As the census enters its last 20 days of its current plan for data collection, the U.S. Census Bureau Nebraska team reports just over 90% of Nebraska’s households have been counted, the vast majority by self-response online.
David Drozd, a research coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said “the end is in sight,” for the census, which determines federal funding and congressional districts based on population counts every decade.
Drozd told the Star-Herald in August that an estimated $2,100 per person comes back to Nebraska “for various programs, whether that’s roads and highways, for education, health care,” he said. “It is a big deal when residents or households are missed.”
Drozd said that $2,100 turns into $21,000 since the census is performed once a decade. Missing a household, with an average of 2.5 people, means the state loses out on $50,000.
More than 70% of Nebraskans self-responded to the census, the fourth-highest rate in the nation. But the Panhandle’s self-response rates are still behind many of the more-populous counties.
Box Butte and Scotts Bluff County are neck and neck with 65% of households self-responding, and ranked 35th and 36th out of 93 counties.
Morrill County and Sioux County are in the bottom 10 counties for self-reporting rates in the state at 46.8% and 50% respectively as of Sept. 9.
Officials did not say if Mobile Questionnaire Assistance, which offers help completing census forms in open public places, will be available in the Panhandle.
The MQAs have been rolled out at grocery stores and community centers in Omaha.
Nebraska Media Specialist Joel Cota said in a text message said plans are constantly changing, and that he does not have specific information.
He said that households in Sioux and Morrill counties will be visited by enumerators or census takers.
However, the end date for the census remains up in the air.
A U.S. District Judge ruled Tuesday the bureau must not wind down operations in a California lawsuit.
Plaintiffs including National Urban League and several city and county governments, including the City of Los Angeles, said in an August lawsuit that the decision to move back the deadline from Oct. 31 to Sept. 30 in early August was “arbitrary and capricious” and could irreparably harm the count.
Cota said because of the court case he has no comment on the deadline.
“Go online, call in or return your paper form,” he said. “If a census taker knocks at your door, please answer their questions, don’t delay.”
