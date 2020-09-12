Panhandle still behind 2010 numbers in self-responses

As the census enters its last 20 days of its current plan for data collection, the U.S. Census Bureau Nebraska team reports just over 90% of Nebraska’s households have been counted, the vast majority by self-response online.

David Drozd, a research coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said “the end is in sight,” for the census, which determines federal funding and congressional districts based on population counts every decade.

Drozd told the Star-Herald in August that an estimated $2,100 per person comes back to Nebraska “for various programs, whether that’s roads and highways, for education, health care,” he said. “It is a big deal when residents or households are missed.”

Drozd said that $2,100 turns into $21,000 since the census is performed once a decade. Missing a household, with an average of 2.5 people, means the state loses out on $50,000.

More than 70% of Nebraskans self-responded to the census, the fourth-highest rate in the nation. But the Panhandle’s self-response rates are still behind many of the more-populous counties.

Box Butte and Scotts Bluff County are neck and neck with 65% of households self-responding, and ranked 35th and 36th out of 93 counties.

LINK https://public.tableau.com/shared/PCSYSCG32?:display_count=y&:origin=viz_share_link&:showVizHome=no

Morrill County and Sioux County are in the bottom 10 counties for self-reporting rates in the state at 46.8% and 50% respectively as of Sept. 9.

Officials did not say if Mobile Questionnaire Assistance, which offers help completing census forms in open public places, will be available in the Panhandle.