Panhandle to see regular shipments of vaccine

The key method for signing up continues to be through PPHD. Persons interested in getting the vaccination can contact PPHD, 308-262-5764, or to sign up online: https://tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. The link is also available on pphd.org.

PPHD is taking sign ups also for those who have pre-existing health conditions, though officials continue to await guidance on which health conditions will receive priority. Persons will be contacted as health officials in their community work through the waitlist of the different phases. Persons will be contacted at least a couple of days before they will be asked to go to a local clinic to be vaccinated.

Though there has been much talk on the national level about the U.S. not having enough reserves for second dosages, Engel said that state officials have assured PPHD that second doses have been planned.

“I know there’s just so much anxiety out there and we really want to reduce that as much as we can,” she said.

The risk of COVID-19 spread is lessening, with fewer cases reported. The Panhandle’s risk dial remains in the high level, however, it did go down compared to recent weeks. Two counties, Sioux and Dawes County, remain at severe risk for COVID-19 spread.