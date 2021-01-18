Panhandle to see regular shipments of vaccine

The Panhandle will begin receiving a regular allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will help speed vaccination efforts.
Starting next week, the Panhandle will receive 1,100 doses each week of the Moderna vaccine, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said Monday. PPHD will distribute the vaccines to counties based on population.
“We’re all working as a team on this, each of the eight hospitals in the Panhandle, as well as a couple of pharmacies and the federally-qualified health center in Gering (Community Health Center, commonly known as CAPWN). We’re all working as a team as move through the phases and tiers.”
PPHD advises that it is gathering names after those 65 and older and those with health conditions were announced last week to be eligible in the next phase of the vaccination. However, Engel said, vaccination of those in the Phase 1a category, which encompasses health workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities, continues, as well as those who are in the 75 and older population.
“We believe that Phase 1a is nearly done or is done, but sometimes we find out about someone who wasn’t contacted or wasn’t in town at the time they were contacted. We are still welcoming those calls and registrations.”
As officials work through the list of those who are needing vaccinated, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that elderly persons are prioritized, as that is the highest risk population for complications due to the coronavirus, including death.
The key method for signing up continues to be through PPHD. Persons interested in getting the vaccination can contact PPHD, 308-262-5764, or to sign up online: https://tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. The link is also available on pphd.org.
PPHD is taking sign ups also for those who have pre-existing health conditions, though officials continue to await guidance on which health conditions will receive priority. Persons will be contacted as health officials in their community work through the waitlist of the different phases. Persons will be contacted at least a couple of days before they will be asked to go to a local clinic to be vaccinated.
Though there has been much talk on the national level about the U.S. not having enough reserves for second dosages, Engel said that state officials have assured PPHD that second doses have been planned.
“I know there’s just so much anxiety out there and we really want to reduce that as much as we can,” she said.
The risk of COVID-19 spread is lessening, with fewer cases reported. The Panhandle’s risk dial remains in the high level, however, it did go down compared to recent weeks. Two counties, Sioux and Dawes County, remain at severe risk for COVID-19 spread.
A lot of questions were asked about the vaccine, which officials covered. Health officials are recommending that at least two weeks be planned between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and another vaccine, such as the shingles vaccine. The vaccination is not a live virus and estimated to be 95% effective against COVID-19.
After people have gotten the vaccination, continuing to wear masks and other measures does continue to be recommended.
“The reason being is not everybody in the community has been vaccinated,” Schnell said. “We do not have that heard immunity yet. So we just need to take that precaution.”
Another reason, she said, is that measures such as wearing masks continue to be recommended and it is difficult for others to know who has been vaccinated or not.
On Monday, PPHD announced 62 new cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle and 10 active hospitalizations. The doubling time has expanded, to 67 days.
Unfortunately, deaths continue to increase, with two new deaths confirmed: a Cheyenne County woman in her 50s and a Morrill County man in his 60s. Eleven deaths are pending confirmation. To date, the current number of confirmed deaths is 158.
COVID-19
Panhandle to see regular shipments of vaccine
By MAUNETTE LOEKS
Star-Herald
The Panhandle will begin receiving a regular allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will help speed vaccination efforts.
Starting next week, the Panhandle will receive 1,100 doses each week of the Moderna vaccine, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said Monday. PPHD will distribute the vaccines based on population.
“We’re all working as a team on this, each of the eight hospitals in the Panhandle, as well as a couple of pharmacies and the federally-qualified health center in Gering (Community Health Center, commonly known as CAPWN). We’re all working as a team as move through the phases and tiers.”
PPHD advises that it is gathering names after those 65 and older and those with health conditions were announced last week to be eligible in the next phase of the vaccination. However, Engel said, vaccination of those in the Phase 1a category, which encompasses health workers and those living and working in longterm care facilities, continues, as well as those who are in the 75 and older population.
“We believe that Phase 1A is nearly done or is down, but sometimes we find out about someone who wasn’t contacted or wasn’t contacted at the time. We are still welcoming those calls and registrations.”
As officials work through the list of those who are needing vaccinated, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that elderly persons are prioritized, as that is the highest risk population for complications due to the coronavirus, including death.
The key method for signing up continues to be through PPHD. Persons interested in getting the vaccination can contact PPHD, 308-262-5764, or to sign up online: https://tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. The link is also available on pphd.org.
PPHD is taking sign ups also for those who have pre-existing health conditions, though officials continue to await guidance on which health conditions will receive priority. Persons will be contacted as health officials in their community work through the waitlist of the different phases. Persons will be contacted at least a couple of days before they will be asked to go to a local clinic to be vaccinated.
Though there has been much talk on the national level about the U.S. not having enough reserves for second dosages, Engel said that state officials have assured PPHD that second doses have been planned.
“I know there’s just so much anxiety out there and we really want to reduce that as much as we can,” she said.
The risk of COVID-19 spread is lessening, with fewer cases reported. The Panhandle’s risk dial remains in the high level, however, it did go down compared to recent weeks. Two counties, Sioux and Dawes County, remain at high risk for COVID-19 spread.
A lot of questions were asked about the vaccine, which officials covered. Health officials are recommending that at least two weeks be planned between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and another vaccine, such as the shingles vaccine. The vaccination is not a live virus and estimated to be 95% effective against COVID-19.
After people have gotten the vaccination, continuing to wear masks and other measures does continue to be recommended.
“The reason being is not everybody in the community has been vaccinated,” Schnell said. “We do not have that heard immunity yet. So we just need to take that precaution.”
Another reason, she said, is that measures such as wearing masks continue to be recommended and it is difficult for others to know who has been vaccinated or not.
On Monday, PPHD announced 62 new cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle and 10 active hospitalizations. The doubling time has expanded, to 67 days.
Unfortunately, deaths continue to increase, with two new deaths confirmed: a Cheyenne County woman in her 50s and a Morrill County man in his 60s. Eleven deaths are pending confirmation. To date, the current number of confirmed deaths is 158.