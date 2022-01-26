Panhandle weekly confirmed cases hit all-time high at 1,237

The Panhandle broke a record last week since the start of the COVID-19 declared pandemic, setting a new all-time high for weekly confirmed cases.
Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel reported the number of confirmed cases hit 1,237 last week, the highest since the start of the pandemic.
“On the weekly confirmed cases, last week was our all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic with 1,237 cases,” she said. “That may still continue to grow because sometimes we get cases reported that actually happened during that week. If you compare that to what seemed impossible to surpass last fall, our all-time high week was 1,078.”
That all-time high week was Nov. 8, 2020.
Panhandle COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Cases
|Banner
|5
|Box Butte
|91
|Cheyenne
|54
|Dawes
|22
|Deuel
|7
|Garden
|18
|Grant
|2
|Kimball
|25
|Morrill
|42
|Scotts Bluff
|423
|Sheridan
|18
|Sioux
|0
“It’s too early to tell if we’re at our peak and coming back down or if we’ll continue to grow,” Engel said. “We hope that we’re on our way back down, but time will tell.”
Another change this week was the age group with the most confirmed cases, shifting from the 10 to 19-year-old group to the 20- to 29-year-old group. Last week, the 10- to 19-year-olds had 161 reported cases, which dropped to 103 cases this week. Oppositely, the 20- to 20-year-olds increased to 116 confirmed cases.
The Panhandle’s case rate per 100,000 for the past 14 days saw an increase from 1,618 to 2,032. That influx in cases is not isolated to the Nebraska Panhandle as several districts are reporting increases in numbers. Lancaster County tops that list with 3,245 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days.
Panhandle public health officials also discussed testing availability coming to the area.
After announcing free at-home COVID-19 testing would soon be widely available during the Jan. 19 COVID-19 Unified Command briefing, Panhandle public health officials shared details about another opportunity.
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced an initiative to help Nebraskans with the fight against COVID-19.
The department is partnering with health care solutions company eMed to provide 200,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits, according to a news release. Those kits will be distributed to local health departments, which will then distribute them to residents.
Tabi Prochazka, PPHD environmental health and electronic media coordinator said to watch for an announcement about those locations soon.
“Once you pick up those tests, individuals can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call,” Prochazka said. “If you do it through the video call, you will receive a certified lab report that can be used for travel, medical procedures, and other documentation records.
“This is going to be a great asset in our communities and really an easy testing option to increase testing as we move forward.”
Prochazka anticipates the tests will be out in the next 7 to 10 business days.
The public can also order tests through the federal government at COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. As the state continues to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases, Engel said these at-home options are key to slowing transmission.
“The idea is to have these tests on-hand so if you or your child wakes up with a minor symptom you can quickly test to make a decision about how to proceed with your day in a safe way,” she said.