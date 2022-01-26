Panhandle weekly confirmed cases hit all-time high at 1,237

The Panhandle broke a record last week since the start of the COVID-19 declared pandemic, setting a new all-time high for weekly confirmed cases.

Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel reported the number of confirmed cases hit 1,237 last week, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

“On the weekly confirmed cases, last week was our all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic with 1,237 cases,” she said. “That may still continue to grow because sometimes we get cases reported that actually happened during that week. If you compare that to what seemed impossible to surpass last fall, our all-time high week was 1,078.”

That all-time high week was Nov. 8, 2020.

“It’s too early to tell if we’re at our peak and coming back down or if we’ll continue to grow,” Engel said. “We hope that we’re on our way back down, but time will tell.”

Another change this week was the age group with the most confirmed cases, shifting from the 10 to 19-year-old group to the 20- to 29-year-old group. Last week, the 10- to 19-year-olds had 161 reported cases, which dropped to 103 cases this week. Oppositely, the 20- to 20-year-olds increased to 116 confirmed cases.