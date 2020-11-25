Panhandle woman, daughter among family members recovered from COVID-19

“All of us gathered around the picnic table and every one of us that were sitting at the table got it (COVID-19), except for my mom and dad, who are in their 80s. I have no idea how that happened.”

While the group sat at the table, she speculates that her nephew was already showing some minor symptoms, complaining about back pain. However, both her nephews, who she describes as fit young men, suffered very mild symptoms. The men had been among members of the cast notified them they needed to test the week following the production. Another nephew, who was not in the play, also tested positive.

The randomness of the virus is apparent in many ways in Hascall’s story.

“My one nephew, who was diagnosed, had a dance partner and she never did get it. They did the tango and everything,” she said. “My nephews never really got sick, just having a few aches and pains.”

Hascall, her husband, Desarae and Desarae’s two roommates were among those diagnosed with COVID-19, testing around Aug. 10, each having a different experience with the virus. She had already been quarantined, after talking to her sister, a schoolteacher who was also quarantined.

Desarae and her mom had started getting sick before they had the test, Desarae said.