Panhandle woman, daughter among family members recovered from COVID-19

A Panhandle woman and her daughter are among those celebrating the holidays this year who see things in a different light after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Connie Hascall and her daughter, Desarae Hascall, both saw their recovery continue for months, but know they are among the fortunate people who have become ill from the virus.
Hascall and her daughter were among a large group of family members who contracted the virus in August. The family is among positive cases linked to an outbreak among the cast and families of the North Platte’s Community Playhouse in August. Public health officials said 24 members of the cast of “Mamma Mia!” had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hascall and her family had traveled to North Platte to watch the production and tried to take into account safety protocols in the midst of a pandemic. Hascall, who had already worked remotely from home in the early months of the pandemic,said the family had regularly tried to wear masks and social distance. Like many, the family had been trying their best to follow recommendations, and tried do that on their trip to North Platte.
“We didn’t want to eat in a restaurant, so we went to a local park to eat,” she said of the family’s Aug. 2 trip to North Platte to watch her two nephews perform. Her two nephews had stopped just for a few minutes at the park, having to get to the theater for the production.
“All of us gathered around the picnic table and every one of us that were sitting at the table got it (COVID-19), except for my mom and dad, who are in their 80s. I have no idea how that happened.”
While the group sat at the table, she speculates that her nephew was already showing some minor symptoms, complaining about back pain. However, both her nephews, who she describes as fit young men, suffered very mild symptoms. The men had been among members of the cast notified them they needed to test the week following the production. Another nephew, who was not in the play, also tested positive.
The randomness of the virus is apparent in many ways in Hascall’s story.
“My one nephew, who was diagnosed, had a dance partner and she never did get it. They did the tango and everything,” she said. “My nephews never really got sick, just having a few aches and pains.”
Hascall, her husband, Desarae and Desarae’s two roommates were among those diagnosed with COVID-19, testing around Aug. 10, each having a different experience with the virus. She had already been quarantined, after talking to her sister, a schoolteacher who was also quarantined.
Desarae and her mom had started getting sick before they had the test, Desarae said.
“I was pretty sure I had it before the test,” Hascall said. “By the time I was tested, I didn’t have any doubt that I had it.”
The two women said they both experienced extreme fatigue, with Desarae saying she “pretty much did nothing but sleep for eight days.”
“I have never been so fatigued in my life,” Hascall said. “I slept 18 hours a day those first few days."
She said she had no appetite, eating very little for two weeks. Desarae also lost her sense of smell and taste.”
Hascall also suffered nausea and other stomach discomfort, a symptom that wasn’t commonly reported in the first months of the virus. Most people that Hascall has known who suffered from the virus didn’t suffer the nausea and stomach discomfort she experienced. Unlike her daughter, Hascall didn’t suffer any respiratory problems, though doctors did say that she showed signs of developing pneumonia when she was admitted.
Deserae developed pneumonia and had to be put on antibiotics. Her pneumonia symptoms continued for months, with Desarae just cleared by a pulmonologist in late October. She also suffered the “brain fog” that has commonly been reported — “It’s like when you go into a room and you forget why you were there, which happens to all of us on occasion, but this is throughout your whole day, consistently."
Hascall was hospitalized for four days, hospitalized on a Friday and discharged on Monday.
“I had thrown up so much that I became dehydrated,” she said, spending a few days in the hospital. “And, my kidneys didn’t like it and wanted to shut down.”
She said she was scared the whole time she battled the coronavirus. She had never felt such fatigue in her life.
It was a month before she could walk across her yard. “A hundred feet and I was done for.”
Being a hard worker, she said, she had intended to return to work right away.
“That was a big joke,” she said, laughing. She had to return to work gradually, unable to work a full day at her job as an accountant at CAPWN. “I was not able to work full-time again until September.”
“I had no temperature through the whole thing, except when I was in the hospital,” she said. Deserae also didn’t experience a fever, a symptom many people mistakenly assume must be present for an illness to be COVID-19. Like Deserae, Hascall’s husband suffered the sudden lose of taste and smell — and didn’t realize it until he commented that his wife had changed her cooking. Hascall said his sense of taste and smell still hadn’t returned by early November.
Desarae and Hascall admit they don’t share their experience with many, not wanting to be called “political” for talking about the virus. However, despite evidence suggesting they will have an immunity for at least 90 days, they continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and limit trips to the store and other gatherings.
“We tried to do the right things before we got the virus,” Hascall said. “It still caught up with us. But, we’re still doing what we need to do. You never know.”
