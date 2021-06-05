Parade brings normalcy to Bridgeport

Around 30 floats and other parade entries took over Main Street in Bridgeport Saturday for the annual Camp Clarke Days Parade, one of the largest events of the whole weekend.

Children and adults alike lined the street to watch the unique floats pass by and catch candy flying their way. Parade organizers said it was nice to finally see things going back to normal.

“It feels good … like we never missed. It feels normal,” Lions Club member Kurt Christensen said. The Lions Club has been responsible for the parade for as long as anyone can remember, he said, and it’s his seventh year helping lead the charge.

He said that with all the Lions Club experience, registering parade entries on the day of the parade is a piece of cake.

“We got a system worked up,” he said.

With the help of fellow Lions Club member Leon Michel, Christensen said they kept certain sections of the parade set aside for specific entries. For example, he liked to keep the horses — and other large animals — towards the end in order to keep the rest of the parade relatively sanitary. He also saved a few spots for the larger floats to make sure they have enough room to set up.

Kirk Fellhoelter announced each float as it drove down Main Street.