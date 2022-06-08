Parents, children learn about safety in a fun way at Riverside Discovery Center

Sounds of happy screams could be heard throughout RDC on Wednesday as families lined the walkways to learn about health and safety as well as hear facts about animals at the Riverside Discovery Center Wednesday, June 8.

Scotts Bluff County Health Department and Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) partnered with Riverside Discovery Center (RDC) to sponsor a day of free zoo admission, demonstrations, giveaways and fun games.

“We (the partnership) just wanted to have a fun day that people could come in and learn about a lot of health things, like how to take care of yourself with proper hand washing and getting your vaccinations,” Paulette Schnell, director of Scotts Bluff County Health Department said. “And we wanted the community to have the opportunity to enjoy the zoo at no cost.”

The first station families encountered gave information about the zoo and a bag filled with treats to feed the many colorful fish and birds. Theresa Thomas, an outreach coordinator with the Scotts Bluff County Health Department, said the next stations were manned by Panhandle Public Health and CAPWN, highlighting lead-based paint safety, immunization information and stranger danger.

Next, families found a series of health department stations with demonstrations, giveaways and fun games while parents and kids visited booths to learn about COVID vaccinations or getting an injection, seat belt safety, handwashing, sun safety and protection oneself from animal bites.

“We’re doing COVID vaccine education, if the parents are interested in that,” Thomas said. “Otherwise, it’s just kind of a fun little take on ‘Head, shoulders, knees and toes’ to sing about how to be brave about getting a shot. And then they get to give themselves or a stuffed bear a shot to show it doesn’t hurt.”

Frequent splashes where heard coming from beside the RDC animal information table where a dunk tank was a highlight for many kids. Ball tosses for a chance to dunk zoo employees and volunteers were sold to raise money for upgrades to the RDC splash pad. Anthony Mason, executive director at RDC, said the funds will be used mainly to improve the safety, aesthetics and functionality of the splash pad.

“We’re looking at flooring that is a slip resistant tile, expanding with some more seating options and more lighting for nighttime events,” Mason said.

At the event, families could interact with members of the Scottsbluff Fire Department and walk through an ambulance with paramedics. If families ventured farther, they could find Mason at the chimpanzee enclosure answering questions from a large crowd that had gathered to watch RDC staff do enrichment activities.

Schnell said the free zoo day had a larger than expected crowd of over 1,500 families.

“I feel like the zoo is one of our great assets in the community that not everybody’s always aware of,” Schnell said. “So this is a great way to get everybody to be able to come in and enjoy it. We wanted it to be a fun day that people could learn a lot of health information.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.