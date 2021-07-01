Park scavenger hunt encourages citizens to get outdoors

You can either download a “park page” off the website and make a physical impression with a crayon, or you can use the mobile app to snap a photo of the post and send it in digitally. Stratman said the app was experiencing some compatibility issues with newer devices, but individuals can still upload photos through the website if they prefer the digital route.

Stratman said they began offering a digital way to participate in 2017, and it skyrocketed their participation rates. Then last year, they had “record-breaking” success, and she attributed that to the pandemic.

“As sad as COVID was, I think it brought to light last year the need to get outside,” she said. “People realize the benefit of fresh air and public spaces and the value of the fact that parks create social equity for a community and are the foundation to building a community.”

Participants need to only visit one park to be entered into the contest, Stratman said, but the more parks that are visited, the better the chances are of winning and the better the prizes get, which include a GoPro camera, a 2022 Nebraska State Park Entry Permit, a grand prize of $1,500 worth of outdoor gear and more.