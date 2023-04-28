Teams of teens did their best to pass go and stay out of jail during a life-sized game of Monopoly at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library on Friday night.

The game was planned and run by the library’s Teen Advisory Council, a group of middle school and high school students who advise library staff on collection development, event planning and services for local youth.

TAC took on creating the life-sized game board, which they overhauled to fit the theme of young adult novels. Properties inspired by books like “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” and “Percy Jackson & the Olympians” were available for purchase, and all Chance and Community Chest cards were also rewritten to be library-related.

The concept was first put forward by TAC member Brandon Baker, who said he wanted to do something different and interactive, but something that would be easily understandable for everyone attending.

“We’re constantly looking for events to put on for the teens in the community,” Baker said. “We’ve done Halloween parties and other holiday parties, and I was kind of tired of doing those. I wanted to do something where we didn’t have to teach everyone how to play, and a game I knew everyone was familiar with was Monopoly.”

To spice up the evening even more, the library added in a bit of flair inspired by a program idea that was left on the cutting-room floor.

“Another idea that had been suggested was some kind of formal dinner, so they decided to combine them,” teen librarian Elaine Bleisch said. “So the kids were welcome to dress up and wear their fancy clothes.”

Of course, some changes had to be made for the game to work, such as adding multiple sets of dice and playing in teams of five to streamline the process.

“We also had to figure out where in the library we could fit it,” Bleisch said. “We actually had to walk through and decide where to put Jail and Free Parking and everything. We’ve been working on this for two months.”

Baker and Bleisch said keeping teenagers involved at their local library can be difficult when competing with other sources of entertainment.

“It’s very important for teens to get involved in the library, and TAC gives them an outlet to do that," Baker said. "Being able to meet other teens who have similar interests and doing events like these gets kids out of the house and gives them a place where they can have fun.”

Bleisch added that engaging teens at the library makes it much more likely that they will continue to utilize its resources when they reach adulthood.

“Our main goal is always to keep people reading, to make them lifelong readers,” she said. “We want to encourage them to read for fun, not just for school assignments. But we also want to encourage the habit of being a library user for the rest of their lives, and it’s hard to get people to come back if they don’t visit between story time and when they have kids of their own.”

TAC currently has over a dozen members after a short recovery period in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Baker encouraged any teens who love reading and visiting the library to consider joining the group.

“Anybody can join TAC,” he said. “All you have to do is ask a member or ask Elaine. We’re always looking for new people to join and bring new input and different backgrounds.”