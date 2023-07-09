Former Platte Valley Bible College president Gerald Parriott has been named Old Settlers President for the 2023 Oregon Trail Days.

Parriott was a Bayard native and graduated from Bayard High School in 1950. According to Betty Parriott, his wife of 68 years, Gerald knew that he wanted to attend Bible college right out of high school.

“He thought he would go to Minnesota, but another young man needed to go, so Gerald took a scholarship to San Jose Bible College,” she said. “That was an unusual thing that he did, but he stayed there for four years and graduated.”

That unusual decision proved fateful. During his senior year, Gerald met Betty, a freshman who had decided to attend San Jose on the fly when the opportunity was presented to her. The two were married the next summer, kicking off a lifelong partnership that carried them all across the country and the globe.

Over the years, Gerald served as a minister in Bayard and Scottsbluff in addition to stints in Kansas, Colorado, South Dakota, Indiana, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas and even Australia. According to his wife, however, Parriott’s largest role was as an educator. It all began when another unexpected opportunity came knocking shortly after the two got married.

“There was a Bible college in Huron, South Dakota, and they came over and said, ‘You have to come and teach for us, because our academic dean was drafted.’ That’s how he got started teaching at Bible colleges. He tried it and he liked it, and so he always taught,” Betty said.

Though he served as a professor at many Bible colleges, Parriott was often drawn back to Platte Valley Bible College, now known as Summit Christian College. Beginning in 1959, Parriott held roles as a professor, academic dean and president of the institution over the next 50 years.

Through their work at Bible colleges, camps and churches, Gerald and Betty Parriott made hundreds of friends and lifelong connections across the country and beyond. By rarely — if ever — turning down a chance to be of service, Parriott saw the world and changed it for the better wherever he went.

Parriott passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, but his legacy lives on in the countless people his work and kindness touched throughout his long life of service to God and his family. He was known for his long bicycle rides around Scottsbluff, strong desire to always handle business in person and working side-by-side with his beloved wife to build believers.