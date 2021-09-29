Pastor’s Pantry changes operational hours

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Pastor’s Pantry at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), has changed its hours of operation. The pantry will now be available weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There are no prerequisites for receiving food from the pantry. Anyone in need of food will receive a box with a variety of foodstuffs, one per household, per month. First Christian Church gives thanks for the blessing of support from the community in the form of food and cash donations. This generosity from the community continues to empower our mission to assist those in need of food.

If you need food, please come to the north door, located at the top of the wheelchair ramp (next to the parking lot), and ring the bell.

The Pastor’s Pantry is located at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ): 2102 Ave. A, Scottsbluff. For more information about the Pastor’s Pantry or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), call 308-635-1023, visit the church website at www.fccscottsbluff.org or find us on Facebook: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).