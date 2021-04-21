Pastor’s Pantry to offer USDA food giveaway Friday

SCOTTSBLUFF — As a continuing part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program, a special distribution of food will be gifted to area families in need on Friday, April 23.

The giveway will begin at 10 a.m. In partnership with Cash-WA Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) volunteers will distribute one box of fresh fruits and vegetables, and one gallon of milk each to 250 families.

The Farm to Table program helps farmers to market their abundance of food to families needing assistance, providing an important service to the community and farmers alike.

“At First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) we take Christ’s mission seriously, to “feed his lambs.” This is God’s bounty for us to share,” Rev. Nona Hodder said in a press release. “We are pleased to partner with the USDA, Cash-Wa Distributors to help local families.”

Those interested should gather no earlier than 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Scottsbluff, at 2102 Avenue A.