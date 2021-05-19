Pastor’s Pantry to offer USDA food giveaway Friday

SCOTTSBLUFF — As a continuing part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program, a special distribution of food will be gifted to area families in need on Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. In partnership with Cash-WA Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) volunteers will distribute one box of fresh fruits and vegetables, and one gallon of milk each to 250 families.

The Farm to Table program helps farmers to market their abundance of food to families needing assistance, providing an important service to the community and farmers alike.

Those interested should gather no earlier than 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 2102 Ave. A in Scottsbluff.

The First Christian Church’s (Disciples of Christ) Pastor’s Pantry ministry operates weekly Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are no prerequisites for receiving food from the pantry. Individuals requesting food will receive one box of food per household per month.

For more information about the Pastor’s Pantry or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), call 308-635-1023, visit the church website at www.fccscottsbluff.org or find on Facebook: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).