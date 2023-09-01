On Thursday, Sept. 7, the public is invited to join in showing support in honoring the veterans coming through Scottsbluff on their way to Washington D.C. The veterans will be traveling as part of a contingent of Panhandle veterans participating in an honor flight where they’ll be able to visit the war memorials made to honor those who fought in the nation’s wars.

Local Patriot Guard ride leader Steven Thomlison told the Star-Herald that the veterans will be arriving chaperoned by Patriot Guard riders and welcomed by a large crowd with more than 150 waving flags. The veterans will be hosted at the Scottsbluff Elk’s Lodge #1367, 1614 First Ave. in Scottsbluff from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All community members are welcome to join and are asked to come to the Elk’s prior to 11:45 a.m. to obtain the large flags and begin assembly, lining the street with waving flags. There will be a program, service and lunch provided for the veterans prior to the sendoff to their next stop, on the way to Denver and then Washington, DC.