Paul Siebert performing in Alliance Saturday

ALLIANCE - The final event of the Alliance Arts Council’s 2021-2022 season will be on Saturday, March 12. The Gulizia Brothers were originally scheduled to perform on this date but have had to cancel due to ill health.

Paul Siebert is a singer/songwriter from Lincoln, Nebraska and excels in various instruments including the Hammer Dulcimer, guitar, banjo, and button accordion. For over 30 years Paul’s quality blend of live family entertainment has delighted thousands with his unique style and vast repertoire of popular American music. His wide range of material includes any American popular tune covering all genres of folk, classical, rock and roll, folk rock, and country. Some of the songs Paul sings are 50’s and 60’s country favorites of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams and Roger Miller, Country Gospel, 40’s and 50’s Western Cowboy tunes from Roy Rogers, The Sons of the Pioneers and Gene Autry, 60’s and 70’s favorites from John Denver, James Taylor and Simon and Garfunkel, 80’s and 90’s rock and roll to classical greats like Bach, Beethoven and Pachabelle.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported this arts event through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.artscouncilnebraska.gov for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization.

Siebert’s concert will be at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for Adult, $9 for Senior and $5 for Students. Advance tickets can be purchased at Redman’s Shoes and The Carnegie Arts Center. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

