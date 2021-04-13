Pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to have little effect on Panhandle vaccine supply

The pausing of use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine won’t have a great effect on the supply of vaccine in the Panhandle.

On Tuesday, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it will pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration recommended doing so. The CDC and FDA made its recommendations after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 were hospitalized with severe blood clots after receiving the vaccine, including a Nebraska woman from Douglas County.

Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel told the Star-Herald that only 300 of the anticipated 1,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Panhandle were slated to be Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. She said she is not sure how the pause will affect allocation next week, since all sites throughout the state would be requesting more of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine in the wake of the news.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-dose vaccine, has been being distributed in the Panhandle for about three weeks. Engel said the primary concern is a rare type of blood clot that has occurred in a very small percentage of those vaccinated and the risk of that clot is very low.