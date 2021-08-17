‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ opens this weekend at SkyView Drive-in

The Midwest SkyView Drive-in Theater will have a busy weekend with two films screening Aug. 20-22.

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” will take the big screen first at 8:15 p.m. Friday through Sunday. According to the G-rated film synopsis, when their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Following “PAW Patrol” is another showing of “Free Guy” at 10 p.m. each night, Friday through Sunday. In this PG-13 film, a bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

Tickets for both films cost $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for members who present their member cards, and $7 for non-members. There is no car load pricing.

The Midwest SkyView offers parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concession offerings include hot concessions items like pizza, hot dogs, nachos, & hot pretzels and two ways to order: walk up concessions and online ordering. So, come enjoy dinner and a movie at the drive-in. No outside food allowed at the drive-in.