Paying it forward: Random Acts of Kindness Day comes to the Panhandle

Virginia Garrett walked into Cappuccino and Company Wednesday morning to get her usual thermos of coffee. What she didn’t know was that her coffee would be paid for by Western States Bank.

“It made my day,” Garrett said. “It was wonderful, totally unexpected.”

Western States Bank opened a $200 tab at the coffee shop in Downtown Scottsbluff as a part of National Random Act of Kindness Day, which was celebrated throughout the entire Panhandle on Wednesday, Feb. 17, thanks to coordination by the Region One office of the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project.

Heather Brown of Nebraska Strong led the charge in communicating with businesses and organizations in the Morrill, Mitchell, Gering and Scottsbluff areas to see how they might want to participate.

“Part of the purpose of this day is to take the focus off COVID and think about those around us,” she said. “We have a great community and awesome people.”

Western States Bank was just one of many businesses to do something for the community. Platte Valley Bank donated $1,000 to 11.13 Ministries, Backaracks left out gift cards in the community, WestWay Church opened a $300 tab at the Mixing Bowl and just about every local school had doughnuts donated by different sponsors for faculty and staff.