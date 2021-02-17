Paying it forward: Random Acts of Kindness Day comes to the Panhandle

Virginia Garrett walked into Cappuccino and Company Wednesday morning to get her usual thermos of coffee. What she didn’t know was that her coffee would be paid for by Western States Bank.
“It made my day,” Garrett said. “It was wonderful, totally unexpected.”
Western States Bank opened a $200 tab at the coffee shop in Downtown Scottsbluff as a part of National Random Act of Kindness Day, which was celebrated throughout the entire Panhandle on Wednesday, Feb. 17, thanks to coordination by the Region One office of the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project.
Heather Brown of Nebraska Strong led the charge in communicating with businesses and organizations in the Morrill, Mitchell, Gering and Scottsbluff areas to see how they might want to participate.
“Part of the purpose of this day is to take the focus off COVID and think about those around us,” she said. “We have a great community and awesome people.”
Western States Bank was just one of many businesses to do something for the community. Platte Valley Bank donated $1,000 to 11.13 Ministries, Backaracks left out gift cards in the community, WestWay Church opened a $300 tab at the Mixing Bowl and just about every local school had doughnuts donated by different sponsors for faculty and staff.
“We felt like teachers have been through a lot. The administration has been through a lot. And we thought just a nice little donut would cheer them up,” Tyson Lambertson, pastor of the Rock Church who sponsored doughnuts for the entire Scottsbluff Public Schools district, said. “This is a great thing for our community, just to say thank you to the teachers and administrators of our schools. And we’re behind them, we’re praying for them and we’re rooting them on.”
Other doughnut sponsors included Mike Thompson and Don Lease for Gering Public Schools, Jeremiah Brown for Morrill Public Schools, First State Bank for ESU-13 and Community Christian School, Mitchell Berean Church for Mitchell Public Schools, Western States Bank for Bayard Public Schools, Platte Valley Bank for Bridgeport Public Schools and Don Lease for Minatare Public Schools.
A total of 122 dozen doughnuts were given out this week, which is roughly 1,464 donuts.
“Teaching isn’t an easy job in any given year. And this year, every single teacher in our community has stepped up, they’ve gone above and beyond,” Rebecca Tompkins of First State Bank said. “A doughnut or a bag of popcorn can never really put into words, you know, what we at First State Bank really appreciate, but it’s a little bit of a token toward that, but they deserve so much more.”
Many of the organizations who sponsored different random acts of kindness hoped that these actions would prompt others to pay it forward as well.
“We want people to act upon this and demonstrate kindness to others as a result of it,” Pastor John Mulholland of WestWay Church said. “I hope it’s something that spurs people to do something for others.”
And it did.
“I mean, it’s random acts of kindness day; I was trying to contribute to that, because I think that’s a great idea,” Amanda Ganskow-Foote said after adding money to Western States Bank’s running tab at Cappuccino and Company when she received her own free coffee.
Nebraska Strong themselves spent much of the day handing out different goodie bags and gifts to members of the community, oftentimes at random. Don Lease of Nebraska Strong said he couldn’t be happier with how the day turned out.
“I just love people’s hearts for giving in the community,” he said. “This is a unique community in that way. We’re small enough to care about each other, and big enough to help each other.”
“The by-product of it all is that it makes the receiver feel good, but it also makes the giver feel good,” Platte Valley Bank marketing director Amy Doll said. “It just takes a little bit to make someone’s day, and we are excited to participate in it.”