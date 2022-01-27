 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pennies for the Plaza fundraiser begins
Westmoor Elementary School students stand with a jar as they kick off the “Pennies for the Plaza” Monday, Jan. 24. The classroom that raises the most money will have a brick engraved on their behalf.

 COURTESY/Westmoor Elementary

SCOTTSBLUFF - City of Scottsbluff partners with Westmoor Elementary, Downtown Scottsbluff Association to launch “Pennies for the Plaza” Fundraising Campaign.

The City of Scottsbluff in collaboration with Westmoor Elementary School and the Downtown Scottsbluff Association kicked off the “Pennies for the Plaza” Fundraising Campaign at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 at Westmoor Elementary School.

The Pennies for the Plaza Fundraising Campaign is a way for Westmoor Elementary students and downtown businesses to be a part of the final construction phase of the plaza.

By participating in the fundraising campaign, students will become a part of the community-wide project and will learn the importance of civic participation.

Containers with the “Pennies for the Plaza” logo have been distributed to downtown businesses and each classroom at Westmoor Elementary School. Students and citizens are encouraged to bring coins to help fill them up.

The classroom raising the most money will have a brick engraved with the Westmoor school name and their classroom information.

