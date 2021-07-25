Petra Wilson becomes balloon pilot, business owner following crew experience

Wilson purchased her first balloon in 2013, received her private pilot’s license in 2014 and her commercial license in 2017. The Wilsons now operate their own hot air balloon business and own four hot air balloons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was all because of this one random person who chose us out of the crowd to crew,” Wilson said. “We’ve admired the balloons in the sky and seen the colors, but jumping into it with both feet and being around it, we just fell in love with it and turned it into a business.”

Shortly after becoming a private pilot, Wilson participated in her first competition at the Great Plains Balloon Race in Sioux Falls.

“I had my bean baggies and didn’t get close the first two years,” she said.

After getting more hours under her belt, she returned. Weather conditions caused several flights to be canceled, except for Sunday morning. With only one friend available to help crew, Wilson received help from volunteers.

“I was one of last balloons off of the ground because I had people who didn’t really know what they were doing, so I figured I pretty much lost this one,” she said.

It was a hare and hounds race, where a lead balloon drops a target in a field that the other pilots have to hit with a baggie.