Petra Wilson becomes balloon pilot, business owner following crew experience

While Petra Wilson completed training in Illinois for her new job, she visited a balloon festival with her husband, Brian, that opened up a new world for her and her family.
While she lived in De Moines, Iowa, her job took her to Peoria, Illinois, for eight months of training. With her husband coming out for the weekend, she was looking for something to do.
“I did hear something about a balloon festival and I guess that’s happening this weekend, so we could go check that out,” Wilson said she told her husband.
They decided to go out Friday night to a field full of trucks and trailers setting up balloon envelopes and baskets. As they wandered through the crowd, a man approached them and asked if they have plans for the weekend.
“We thought, ‘That’s a strange question’ and looked at each other and then looked at him and said, ‘We’re not sure. Why do you ask?’”
He needed two people to join his crew for the balloon festival that weekend. The pilot explained how a crew member helps take the basket and envelope out of the trailer, prepare for flight and then chases the pilot down to help pack up the materials.
“We just had a blast being around the balloon and seeing the other balloons around us inflating,” she said. “The chase was an adventure in itself.”
The festival also featured competition pilots throwing baggies onto targets to complete tasks during each flight. However, the Wilsons were unaware of that competition until the final day.
“We helped the pilot get the balloon inflated and stood up. The pilot jumped in to do his final check and he looked at us and said, ‘You two want to get in?’”
As they enjoyed their first balloon ride, they realized they were part of a competition as the balloons headed toward a target.
“Our pilot throws his bean baggie and people were cheering down below,” Wilson said. “We’ve just discovered this world that we never knew existed.”
Once they got home, Brian began researching hot air balloons.
Shortly afterward, they started a family and did not pursue ballooning. However, Wilson became stir crazy as a stay-at-home mother, so she looked up a balloon pilot in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area.
“I found an instructor in the area and told her I’m a stay-at-home mom,” Wilson said. “I’ve got two kids and a minivan. Can I come crew for you and chase?”
With one child in a back carrier and one child on her hip, Wilson held the crown line on the balloon and helped unload and load the basket. Being around the balloons more, she realized she liked the sport and decided to take flying lessons.
Wilson purchased her first balloon in 2013, received her private pilot’s license in 2014 and her commercial license in 2017. The Wilsons now operate their own hot air balloon business and own four hot air balloons.
“It was all because of this one random person who chose us out of the crowd to crew,” Wilson said. “We’ve admired the balloons in the sky and seen the colors, but jumping into it with both feet and being around it, we just fell in love with it and turned it into a business.”
Shortly after becoming a private pilot, Wilson participated in her first competition at the Great Plains Balloon Race in Sioux Falls.
“I had my bean baggies and didn’t get close the first two years,” she said.
After getting more hours under her belt, she returned. Weather conditions caused several flights to be canceled, except for Sunday morning. With only one friend available to help crew, Wilson received help from volunteers.
“I was one of last balloons off of the ground because I had people who didn’t really know what they were doing, so I figured I pretty much lost this one,” she said.
It was a hare and hounds race, where a lead balloon drops a target in a field that the other pilots have to hit with a baggie.
“All of the sudden, I look in front of me and I see this perfect three-dimensional highway in the sky painted by the balloons,” she said. “I finally got high enough and could see the X target in the distance. I studied the balloons in front of me and the air currents that were taking them different directions and I knew exactly where I needed to go.”
Wilson placed first place at the event.
“That was the biggest adrenaline rush of my life when I dropped that bean baggie and realized I was the closest,” she said.
Wilson competed in the 2019 U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships in Scottsbluff as a rookie, flying balloon, High Seas. Zachary, her son, was in the basket with her, serving as a navigator.
“We had to retire High Seas last year because it did not pass annual inspection,” she said. “That was a sad day for me because that’s the first balloon we bought and that’s the balloon I trained in and took family and friends in.”
Annual inspection tests the balloon envelope’s fabric integrity with a porosity check and pull test. High Seas was manufactured to fly 300 to 400 hours and it had 330 hours, but the main reason it failed was the pull test resulted in tears.
“Different fabrics fail at different times,” Wilson said. “The yellows tend to fail sooner than the darker colors, but that also depends on the manufacturer.”
This year, Reina, Wilson’s daughter, will be the navigator of a new balloon called High Lighter. The balloon got its name because it looks like someone took highlighter to color a blue balloon, Wilson said. It also is a play on words since the balloon flies high and the candlestick inflates it.
“One thing I do differently than most of the other pilots is I like to have someone with me in the basket,” Wilson said. “I enjoy having others with me, especially my family, so whenever you see me fly, I’m going to have my son or my daughter with me.”
“It’s teamwork and it’s fun to be a team as a family with the friends that we have who crew for us,” Wilson said. “It brings us together … Being able to share that experience with someone else is pretty spectacular.”