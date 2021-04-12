Pfizer vaccine coming to the Panhandle

The Pfizer vaccine had not yet been in the Panhandle because of storage requirements, with the vaccine being required to be stored at ultra-low temperatures. In February, the CDC made some changes to its storage requirements for transporting the vaccine. Regional West will host the cold storage for the vaccine and PPHD director Kim Engel said it is expected to be available throughout the Panhandle.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Sunday, over 430,481 Nebraskans have completed vaccination, which represents 29% of residents aged 16 years of age and older. In the Panhandle, 24,458 people have been vaccinated, or 37.3% of the population.

“We do encourage everybody to get your vaccines so you’re ready for spring and summer activities,” Prochazka said, noting that graduation and other summer activities are “around the corner.”

Some discussion was had about encouraging others to get vaccinated, with deputy director Jessica Davies encouraging people to share their experiences with those who may be reluctant to get the vaccine. She said people could also talk to their doctor, if they had questions about the vaccine. There is also information about the vaccine available on the PPHD website, pphd.org, and many others on the Internet.