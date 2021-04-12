Pfizer vaccine coming to the Panhandle

Options for getting the COVID-19 vaccination continue to grow in the Panhandle.
Panhandle Public Health officials announced that additional pharmacies have been added to the pharmacies providing the COVID-19 vaccine. Safeway pharmacies in Alliance, Sidney, Chadron and Scottsbluff are now providing vaccines. The Walmart in Sidney is also now providing vaccines, joining the Scottsbluff and Sidney locations. Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health preparedness and promotions, called the additional locations “very exciting.”
“All of the Safeways that I’m mentioning have appointments available as early as tomorrow (Tuesday),” she said.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is coordinated and managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and participating pharmacies in the state have signed up and been approved by the federal government. Asked about the requirements of a pharmacy to participate in the program, officials said they were unsure, but would be able to assist any pharmacies that would like to be considered for the program.
Other locations, such as clinics, continue to be planned and also have openings this week for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“There is wide availability in the Panhandle,” Prochazka said. “And you can self-schedule, which was new last week, and we have had a week of that.”
Panhandle residents 18 and older can self-schedule for their COVID vaccine with two easy steps:
— Register on the vaccinate.ne.gov website.
— For the corresponding counties, pick a location, day, and time that works for you. Dates and times will be added to the links as they are made available.
Box Butte/Grant: https://tinyurl.com/25mwaapu or safeway.com
Cheyenne/Deuel: https://tinyurl.com/5b5uac8p, walmart.com or safeway.com
Dawes/Sioux: https://tinyurl.com/x5d5nnbn, walmart.com, or safeway.com
Garden: sign up at vaccinate.ne.gov – a provider will call you
Kimball: https://tinyurl.com/d2u8txrs
Morrill: https://tinyurl.com/sb8mvumm
Sheridan: https://tinyurl.com/cvrmkv38
Scottsbluff/Banner: https://tinyurl.com/w6b84fkf, walmart.com, or safeway.com
A DHHS Information line is also available to assist those with limited technology, language or Internet access, and is available by calling 531-249-1873 or 833-998-2275.
The age groups that the vaccine is available among will also expand, with 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds now being encouraged to sign up at the state website to get themselves on the waiting list. That is because the Pfizer vaccine will soon be coming to the Panhandle.
The Pfizer vaccine had not yet been in the Panhandle because of storage requirements, with the vaccine being required to be stored at ultra-low temperatures. In February, the CDC made some changes to its storage requirements for transporting the vaccine. Regional West will host the cold storage for the vaccine and PPHD director Kim Engel said it is expected to be available throughout the Panhandle.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Sunday, over 430,481 Nebraskans have completed vaccination, which represents 29% of residents aged 16 years of age and older. In the Panhandle, 24,458 people have been vaccinated, or 37.3% of the population.
“We do encourage everybody to get your vaccines so you’re ready for spring and summer activities,” Prochazka said, noting that graduation and other summer activities are “around the corner.”
Some discussion was had about encouraging others to get vaccinated, with deputy director Jessica Davies encouraging people to share their experiences with those who may be reluctant to get the vaccine. She said people could also talk to their doctor, if they had questions about the vaccine. There is also information about the vaccine available on the PPHD website, pphd.org, and many others on the Internet.
DHHS reported that there have been few reports of adverse events among those who have received the vaccine.
Per CDC definition, as of Friday, April 9, DHHS has identified 122 possible vaccine breakthroughs among Nebraska residents, which include individuals with positive tests 14 days or more after completing a vaccination series. Out of the 430,481 Nebraskans fully vaccinated, this represents just 0.03%, indicating the vaccine is working for more than 99% of people who receive it. Out of 6,390 total hospitalizations, only three have been among vaccinated individuals. That is .05% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, “extremely small” numbers, according to information released Monday by DHHS.
To date, all of the vaccines have been shown to be effective against variants of the vaccine. Nebraska DHHS announced Monday that a new variant, the New York variant of COVID-19, known as B1.526, is in the state. The initial case has been identified in Douglas County. Cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant (the U.K. variant), the B1.427/B1.429 variant (the California variant), and P.1 variant (the Brazil variant) have also been reported in the state. The U.K. variant has been found in the Panhandle.
On Monday, the Panhandle did show an increase in the risk level, though it still remains in the moderate or “yellow” risk level on a dial meant to illustrate risk. Davies reviewed that Cheyenne County and Dawes County had moved into the severe risk level. Thirty-four cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Panhandle.