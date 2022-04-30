Photo gallery: Adult Library Learners share their interests, hobbies during program at Gering Library

Adult Library Learners (ALL) had the opportunity to practice their public speaking skills during a monthly program through the Gering Public Library on Wednesday, April 27.

The Adult Library Learner program, which public services librarian Sherry Preston began last fall, gives adults with developmental disabilities a chance to get out into the community by participating in various activities organized by the library. Preston said she is a big proponent of public speaking, so she wanted to give the group a chance to try it out.

“It’s something that sooner or later everybody ends up doing in their life, generally,” she said. “A lot of people have things they’re interested in that they want to talk about, and then (I) wanted to give everybody a chance to learn about each other and then to learn about some people in our community too.”

The program took place at Gering City Hall and featured a few ALL speakers and a few speakers from the community, including Mayor Tony Kaufman, artist Mary Hunt, Scottsbluff councilman and zookeeper Michael Gillen, Gering Library Foundation member Carol Enderle and professional rodeo competitor Orin Larsen.

Before beginning the program, Preston reminded everyone that feeling a little nervous before speaking is perfectly normal.

“Everybody’s nervous when you’re speaking publicly, so don’t feel bad, because everybody that gets up here is going to have butterflies going on in their stomach and that’s OK,” she said before the presentations. “That’s normal, and we’re all going to be supportive of each other, so that won’t be a problem.”

Everyone who spoke got to choose what they spoke about as long as it fit under the topic of a hobby. Some people, like Hunt and Larsen, were able to make careers out of their hobbies.

“Art is more to me than just a hobby or even a job,” Hunt said. “It’s actually my life, because that’s pretty much what I do all the time.”

Larsen said, “I was brought here to say what I do for a hobby, but I view it more as a living, which is very fortunate for me.”

Other speakers, like Loreen Lackey and Dan Sandoval, talked about an interest or a hobby they like to do in their free time. Lackey said she enjoys learning about Native American history while Sandoval said he spends his time building model cars.

“It takes a while (to build),” Sandoval told the audience.

Kenny McLaughlin, an ALL speaker, even demonstrated his hobby, latch hooking.

“You take this (yarn) and just kind of put it through the loop here,” he said as he showed the process of latch hooking, step-by-step.

Preston said she was pleased with everyone’s talks and with the courage the ALL speakers had to get up in front of everyone to present about their hobbies.

“I appreciate everybody taking the time to put together a little talk,” she said, “and it was really interesting to learn about what everybody had going on.”

