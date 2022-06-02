 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo gallery: Westmoor Pool opens for season

  • 0
GALLERY Scottsbluff Pool opens 2022

Over the course of the day, hundreds of swimmers flocked to the Westmoor Pool in Scottsbluff for its opening day Thursday.
GALLERY Scottsbluff Pool opens 2022

Westmoor Pool's two waterslides proved popular during its opening day. Lines could be a dozen or more people long.
GALLERY Scottsbluff Pool opens 2022

A group of swimmers (clockwise from top left: Paxton Mendoza, Jacob Benavides, Marcus Webb, Alaina Vergil) hang out at the Westmoor Pool on Thursday - its opening day for the summer.
GALLERY Scottsbluff Pool opens 2022

Charles Applegate, 11, Natalia Campos, 10 and Isabelle Lara, 10, huddle in the Westmoor Pool on Thursday.
GALLERY Scottsbluff Pool opens 2022

Lifeguard Austyn Andreas watches over Westmoor Pool Thursday during a short reprieve between helping people down waterslides.
GALLERY Scottsbluff Pool opens 2022

Pool-goers (l-r) Marcus Webb, Paxton Mendoza, Jacob Benavides and Alaina Vergil are blasted with water from a rotating water feature at the Westmoor Pool.
0 Comments

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, had been sought in the Tuesday, May 24, shooting death of a 60-year old woman, Karen Cooper, of Loveland, Colorado. On Saturday, the man refused to surrender to Cheyenne Police, fired a weapon at officers and died after police returned fire. 

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Court documents provide some details about the events that preceded a shooting resulting in the death of 60-year-old Karen Cooper. An arrest warrant has been issued for her nephew, Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, on charges  including murder in the second-degree, a Class IB felony.

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News