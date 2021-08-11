 Skip to main content
Pilot's balloon tells his life story
Pilot's balloon tells his life story

Pilot's balloon tells his life story

Al Nels, right, helps haul in his balloon after touching down in the field to the west of CS Precision in Gering during the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Artists tell stories with their paintings. For Al Nels, his hot air balloon is his canvas.

All of life’s precious moments are contained on his envelope.

To start with, Nels is from Dayton, Ohio, where Orville and Wilbur Wright were born. To honor them, Nels has a biplane with two silhouettes on the balloon to represent each of the Wright brothers.

His family is also represented by different symbols. On the opposite side of the envelope is a passenger jet.

“You’ll see the Delta logo on the tail, because (his son Andrew, who also flies a hot air balloon) was the manager of the Delta 757. That actually is the Delta 757, so there’s a little symbology there,” Nels said.

Below that is a building with a circle on it that reads “Elé,” the name of his daughter’s bakery.

There is a tree to the right of the circle.

“You go over to the right of the tree, you’ll see there’s an apple in the tree, and the apple is my daughter who’s a school teacher,” Nels said.

At the base of the tree is a girl leaning against it reading a book, which represents his youngest daughter.

There’s also a fishing pole in honor of his father, who was one of his first passengers in his balloon, he said.

There’s also a chicken with an egg on that side of the balloon.

“There’s a little secret about that egg,” Nels said. “You will notice (my balloon) card, there’s one egg. If you look now at it, we added a second egg. Well, that was because we had to pack up one time and we noticed a little hole right there. So, the easy thing to do really was to add a color patch. We put another egg over that guy, so there’s two eggs.”

His balloon’s registration number honors both parents with their birthdates and first initials.

There is a farm scene on the balloon that is designed to look like a sketch one of his daughters made when she was around 7 to 9 years old, Nels said.

Nels said he hopes to add a couple more things to the balloon. On the Delta 757, he wants to put two windows with kids looking out to represent his grandchildren. He would also like to add a dog for a German Shepherd he had, who he said was the best dog ever.

The balloon was kind of a culmination of a childhood love for hot air balloons.

Eddie Miller, one of Nels’ crew members who grew up down the street from him, said the rest of the kids would be outside playing some sort of sports when a balloon would come floating overhead. Miller said that was a sign that Nels was outside tinkering with balloons.

Nels’ first balloons were made with dry cleaning bags with framework underneath with taped-on candles.

“My mom worked at the school cafeteria, and I would get straws from the school cafeteria and make an X out of four straws that put eight birthday candles on there with lightweight tape and you light them up and you put it underneath the dry cleaning bag and tie off at the top,” he said.

His early flights weren’t all successful, he said.

“We did have a few problems, I’ll never forget my neighbors, the Shrouds. When one (balloon) took off, and the wind hit it kind of keeling. it over. What it did was melt the base of the balloons, and then that side would suddenly shrivel up and it would go over here to this side. It was destined not to fly, and unfortunately it landed on their roof and caught their roof on fire. My brothers were boosting me up onto the roof so I could go up there and stamp out the fire and throw the debris off and quickly run away,” he said.

Nels has since found success in the air, winning three national and two world championships. After three flights, he is sitting 18th with 4,248 points as of Wednesday afternoon in the U.S National Hot Air Balloon Nationals. His son, Andrew, is in eighth place.

U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship Standings (as of Wednesday afternoon, after seven tasks)

1, ZVADA, Joe, 5841

2, DONNER, Chase, 5693

3, RUBIN, Jeremy, 5570

4, CRAIG, Brad, 5331

5, RAYA, Shawn, 5239

6, WRIGHT, Jonathan, 5217

7, BAIRD, Andrew, 5012

8, NELS, Andrew, 4952

9, PETREHN, Johnny, 4915

10, BLOOM, Branden, 4894

11, FOELSKE, Aaron, 4881

12, ISLEY, Todd, 4856

13, CLOYD, Patrick, 4711

14, HEARTSILL, Rhett, 4704

15, WOOD, Bruce, 4440

16, HEARTSILL, Joe, 4312

16, BLOOM, Cory, 4312

18, NELS, Albert, 4248

19, DONNER, Nicholas, 4192

20, DRAUGHN, Ken, 4102

21, SEYMOUR, Joe, 4100

22, WALL, Cameron, 4018

23, FENSTER, Matt, 4008

24, CHRISTIAN, Bret, 3683

25, COX, Jordan, 3616

26, PFEIFER, Grant, 3480

27, HEARTSILL, Lucas, 3475

28, ARMSTRONG, Scott, 3460

29, SABIN, Richard, 3353

30, SKELTON, Meg, 3225

31, WILKINSON, Steve, 3061

32, ALDRIDGE, Blake, 3049

33, WELZ, Zerek, 3045

34, PETREHN, Andrew, 2649

35, ANDERSON, Allen, 2500

36, BAKER, William, 2499

37, HEAVIN, Gary, 2209

38, CASS, Gary, 1939

39, CLAIR, Leroy, 1875

40, EICHHORN, David, 1757

41, WILSON, Petra, 1744

42, KELLER, Kelli, 1546

43, GORDON, Edward, 1000

44, BUSSEY, Bill, 676

45, WHITEMAN, Kimberly, 323

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

