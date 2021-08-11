Pilot's balloon tells his life story

There’s also a chicken with an egg on that side of the balloon.

“There’s a little secret about that egg,” Nels said. “You will notice (my balloon) card, there’s one egg. If you look now at it, we added a second egg. Well, that was because we had to pack up one time and we noticed a little hole right there. So, the easy thing to do really was to add a color patch. We put another egg over that guy, so there’s two eggs.”

His balloon’s registration number honors both parents with their birthdates and first initials.

There is a farm scene on the balloon that is designed to look like a sketch one of his daughters made when she was around 7 to 9 years old, Nels said.

Nels said he hopes to add a couple more things to the balloon. On the Delta 757, he wants to put two windows with kids looking out to represent his grandchildren. He would also like to add a dog for a German Shepherd he had, who he said was the best dog ever.

The balloon was kind of a culmination of a childhood love for hot air balloons.