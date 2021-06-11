Pilots gather, giving flights for Airport Appreciation Day

Pilots will take to the air at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Saturday, giving young enthusiasts their first flight during the Airport Appreciation Day.
The Young Eagle flights are one of the most popular events at the Airport Appreciation Day each year, aimed at kids ages 8 to 17 years old, giving them an experience to fly in a general aviation airplane. Members of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) #608 will host the Airport Appreciation Day from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Ryan Robinson, president of EAA #608, said the group started in the mid-1970s.
“We are a group of aviation enthusiasts who have some (members) who build experimental airplanes in their garages, and one even in his basement,” he said.
The group has grown into advocates for aviation. There is a shortage of aviation professionals, from pilots, to flight attendants to mechanics.
“We like to introduce people to aviation, especially the kids, and let the public see what goes on at the airport. A lot of people don’t get to see what is going on out there, knowing that it is somewhere our airplanes are going.”
Events like the Airport Appreciation Day give pilots a chance to talk about aviation, such as the Young Eagle flights. The flights are popular, and children are usually lined up, so plan for at least a little bit of a wait.
Area pilots in the association have been invited to bring out their planes for display. Air Link and other air ambulance programs will also be on hand. The Scottsbluff FSA Chapter will also be fundraising.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, military aircraft from the Wyoming National Guard and Nebraska National Guard won’t be on hand for this event. However, for those who do like military aircraft, another event later this summer, the 2021 Airpower Tour, is one for which to save the date. For the first time, the tour, which is headed by a volunteer group dedicated to restoring military planes, will visit Scottsbluff, bringing a B-29 Superfortress, B-24 Liberator and P-51 Mustang on Aug. 21-Aug. 23.
Last year, the EAA #608 had to cancel its Airport Appreciation Day due to the pandemic. So, though some events aren’t back yet, Robinson said members are pleased to be back for this year’s event. The public is invited to stop out at the airport to enjoy the activities and talk to pilots.