Pilots gather, giving flights for Airport Appreciation Day

Pilots will take to the air at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Saturday, giving young enthusiasts their first flight during the Airport Appreciation Day.

The Young Eagle flights are one of the most popular events at the Airport Appreciation Day each year, aimed at kids ages 8 to 17 years old, giving them an experience to fly in a general aviation airplane. Members of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) #608 will host the Airport Appreciation Day from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ryan Robinson, president of EAA #608, said the group started in the mid-1970s.

“We are a group of aviation enthusiasts who have some (members) who build experimental airplanes in their garages, and one even in his basement,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The group has grown into advocates for aviation. There is a shortage of aviation professionals, from pilots, to flight attendants to mechanics.

“We like to introduce people to aviation, especially the kids, and let the public see what goes on at the airport. A lot of people don’t get to see what is going on out there, knowing that it is somewhere our airplanes are going.”