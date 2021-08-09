Pilots sharpen skills at event before arriving in Panhandle

Still, the pressure from the competition does not set in until later in the week for Rubin.

“To me, I’m just out flying,” he said. “Whatever your aspiration was coming into an event, none of it matters until the last flight and the last scores are posted. When we get to Thursday, Friday (and) Saturday, that’s when I’ll start to feel really excited about how things are going or really anxious where I am in the standings relative to where I want to be.”

Rubin’s best finish at a national competition is second, so he has one spot he wants, although he will still have fun.

Donner, who is a five-time national champion, recalled how the pilots did not have an opportunity to fly until the first evening at the 2019 event, so he is hopeful to get into the air.

“You just want to get through the first flight sometimes, especially if the first flight is an evening flight to get the competition going,” he said. “It’s nice to finally get into the air.”

The Monday morning and evening flights were canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions, Balloonmeister Paul Petrehn said.